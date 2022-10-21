A 45-year-old man who was being arrested on suspicion of assault Thursday ran from officers, then threatened their families after he was caught, according to a police report.
At about 1:19 a.m., Denton police officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance call in the 600 block of West Eagle Drive. The caller said they had heard a male and female arguing in the parking lot for about five or 10 minutes.
When police arrived, they found the man standing by an open vehicle door with a woman sitting in the driver’s side of the vehicle with the ignition on. When police approached them, the woman took her foot off the break and the vehicle started to roll backward before stopping a few feet back. The man slammed the door, according to the report.
Police spoke with them separately. The woman had a bloody nose and a swollen eye, according to the report. She told police nothing was happening and refused to answer questions.
At some point, she said the man was her boyfriend and they had a misunderstanding. The report states she refused to say anything else about it.
The man alleged nothing physical happened between them and they were just having a loud argument.
Police believed he committed assault causing bodily injury to a family member, according to the report. When they went to arrest him, the report states he started running.
He ran north in the parking lot toward Eagle Drive, according to the report, and attempted to climb the fence but stopped, saying he was too tired.
Police pulled him off of the fence and told him to get on the ground. The man allegedly refused to comply, but police were able to place him under arrest.
Additionally, the report states officers could smell the odor of alcohol on his breath. Because he had allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and run from them, the report states that police believed he was intoxicated to the point that he was a danger to himself or others.
Once he was transported to the city jail he requested medical attention. He was transported to a local hospital to be medically cleared before booking.
While at the hospital, the report states he made several comments about the arrest, including allegedly saying he would be waiting for officers when they went home and threats toward the officers’ families.
He was accused of three misdemeanors: assault, public intoxication and evading arrest. He also was accused of a felony: obstruction or retaliation.
Other reports
400 block of Wainwright Street — A man reported Thursday two people attempted to steal his vehicle’s catalytic converter, but took the gas instead and damaged the gas tank in the process, according to a police report.
At about 9:23 a.m., police took a theft report over the phone. The caller said two people attempted to steal his company vehicle’s catalytic converter about five hours earlier while it was in a parking lot.
Denton ISD security cameras captured footage of the incident and a DISD employee notified the man, according to the report.
He said they did not successfully steal the catalytic converter, so they instead stole his gas. The tank was about three-fourths full prior to the theft, he said, and his gas tank was damaged in the process.
While he was not sure how much it would cost to repair or replace the tank yet, he said the estimated loss of gas was about $90.
The report states the man plans to obtain the security footage and provide police with it. They are still investigating.
5100 block of East McKinney Street — A man visiting Ryan High School to watch a football game Thursday returned to his vehicle to find the tires slashed, according to a police report.
At about 8:56 p.m., police took a report over the phone for a criminal mischief incident. The caller said his tires had been slashed.
He said he went to Ryan High School to watch a football game. He got there at about 7 p.m. and returned to his vehicle to find two of the tires were slashed, according to the report.
The punctures appeared to have been made with a knife, he said. The report states he wants to press charges for the damages if a suspect can be identified. He estimated cost to repair or replace the tires would be $300-$400.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 377 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.