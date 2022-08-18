Blotter
DRC

A hatchet-wielding man allegedly threatened to kill his neighbor and damaged her apartment Wednesday. This led him to barricade himself in his apartment, threaten the lives of officers, bang his head against a concrete wall and head-butt an officer as they attempted to arrest and transport him, according to a police report.

At about 4:08 a.m., police were dispatched to apartments in the 600 block of Londonderry Lane for a domestic disturbance. The caller said she locked herself inside her bathroom because a man was outside harassing her with an ax and breaking her windows.

