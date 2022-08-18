A hatchet-wielding man allegedly threatened to kill his neighbor and damaged her apartment Wednesday. This led him to barricade himself in his apartment, threaten the lives of officers, bang his head against a concrete wall and head-butt an officer as they attempted to arrest and transport him, according to a police report.
At about 4:08 a.m., police were dispatched to apartments in the 600 block of Londonderry Lane for a domestic disturbance. The caller said she locked herself inside her bathroom because a man was outside harassing her with an ax and breaking her windows.
When police arrived at the apartment, the report states they saw numerous broken window panes and glass shattered on the ground. There were also multiple gashes in the metal front door and the doorknob had been bashed and was dangling, according to the report.
A man, the caller’s roommate, stepped out of the apartment and the doorknob fell to the ground. The roommate said the suspect, their 32-year-old neighbor, was in the apartment next door. He showed police a video on his cellphone of the neighbor.
The responding officers relayed to other units that the neighbor was in the next apartment, so that other officers could cover that area as they spoke to the victims.
During the interview, the roommate said the neighbor hit him in the forearm with a weapon. However, there did not appear to be any serious injuries mentioned in the report, police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said.
The roommate went inside and told the woman who called 911 that police were there. She told police she was in the shower when she heard the windows being broken. Both she and the roommate alleged their neighbor had a hatchet that was over a foot long.
The woman said she believed the neighbor incorrectly thought another woman they were all acquainted with was in the apartment. She said she went to stand in the apartment doorway and saw the neighbor holding a hatchet in his right hand. He allegedly threatened her and said, “You have 10 seconds to call my friend or I’m going to kill you.”
The neighbor allegedly began counting down from 10 while walking quickly toward her with what she said was a look that made her fearful. The report states she shut the door before he reached her and he immediately struck the door. She said he moved to break out the windows as she ran to the bathroom and called 911.
The roommate said he didn’t want to press charges. But the woman said she did. The report states police learned the neighbor allegedly uses methamphetamine, speed and marijuana and that he had two hatchets and a machete in his apartment.
A tactical team and negotiators responded to the scene and the Criminal Investigation Division was contacted to obtain a search and arrest warrant for the neighbor, according to the report.
After several unsuccessful attempts by negotiators to make contact with the suspect, another officer, a woman, approached to assist, according to the report. The neighbor initially did not respond to her attempts at contact, but the report states eventually, he responded to her from a window.
He was allegedly extremely irate toward officers, making threats to kill and fight them if they came inside his apartment without a warrant. He continued to scream and his behavior escalated as he used a hatchet to bust through his own window, according to the report. The report states the neighbor cut his hand while breaking open his bedroom window.
The neighbor eventually made his way to the apartment door and would start to exit multiple times, according to the report. On one of these occasions, the report states police could see he was carrying two hatchets in one hand and a long machete in the other.
He said he would only speak with the female officer and he wanted all others to “stand down.” That officer was able to coax him out of the apartment and get him to sit down in a chair in the breezeway outside.
The neighbor was detained and medics arrived because there was blood coming from his hand due to a self-inflicted injury, according to the report.
Officers obtained a warrant and the tactical team placed him into custody. He allegedly resisted officers and fought back at them before intentionally striking his head on a concrete wall, according to the report. The report states he continued to be combative and argumentative as he was placed inside police vehicle.
Once inside, the report states he began banging his head on the cage inside the vehicle. After a while, he said he would comply and stop banging his head. But as they reached the jail, he again started “aggressively” banging his head inside, police said.
When they exited the vehicle, he allegedly kicked his legs and head-butted an officer while throwing his body around. He refused to comply, according to the report, so a helmet was placed on his head.
After he was booked into the jail, the report states he requested to be transported to a hospital. Medics, accompanied by officers, transported him to a hospital. Officers stayed with him as he was getting cleared from the hospital.
He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Beckwith said it’s unclear if additional charges, such as for the alleged assault on officers, are pending.
Other reports
500 block of North Bell Avenue — A 42-year-old man threw a fit in a store Wednesday after the owner took his photo because he had previously stolen from there, according to a police report.
At about 2:46 p.m., police were dispatched to Johnny Joe’s Kwik Stop regarding a disturbance. A man was in the store allegedly trying to steal beer and shouting at people.
Upon arrival, the report states police saw several Gatorade and soda bottles broken on the floor. In the middle of the spilled liquid was a man who appeared upset, according to the report.
The report states when he saw officers, he turned around and placed his hands behind his back. Police detained him and walked him out of the store. The man allegedly admitted he came into the store to get beer and not pay for it.
The store’s owner said the man had come in before and took beer without paying. So when he saw the man enter Wednesday, he took a photo of him. The man became upset, according to the report, and started throwing things and yelling.
The owner estimated the damaged merchandise was worth about $60. He said he wanted to press charges and trespass the man. The man was issued a criminal trespass and charged with criminal mischief loss less than $100.
300 block of South Woodrow Lane — A 61-year-old man was captured on police body camera footage threatening the life of another man, according to a police report.
At about 5 p.m., police were dispatched to the Monsignor King Outreach Center. The caller initially told 911 that a man was stabbed in the face. However, while officers were en route, they received new information that someone had just spit in his face, rather than stabbed him.
The victim said he and the 61-year-old man were arguing about their places in line when the man spat on him. The man allegedly admitted to spitting but denied spitting on him.
Police reviewed security footage, which the report states showed the man making a spitting motion, and the victim immediately wiped his forehead. However, the report states it is possible due to the temperature that the victim was wiping sweat off his forehead.
The man was issued a criminal trespass warning. But he allegedly began threatening to assault the victim in the street while officers were present. Police gave him multiple warnings to stop, according to the report, but he continued and said he intended to assault the man.
The 61-year-old man was issued a citation for assault by threat and released from the scene. Police ensured he left the location for the victim’s safety.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 447 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.