A 34-year-old man allegedly caused a disturbance in a neighborhood Saturday morning, banging on vehicles with his fists and threatening to shoot multiple residents when they came out of their homes, according to a police report.
Police arrived at the neighborhood in the 600 block of Oakland Street at about 11:35 a.m., learning the man made a scene by going to the driveways of multiple houses, banging on car windows and yelling. When residents came out, he allegedly told them he was going to shoot them, although the report states nobody saw a gun in his possession.
By the time police arrived, the man had returned to his own residence. Officers could not legally enter, the report states, and he did not answer the door. The report did not specify what caused him to become angry and make the threats. An investigation is ongoing for terroristic threat causing fear of imminent significant bodily injury.
Other reports
2900 block of Surf Street — A 47-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning after a woman called police to report he showed up to her house intoxicated and tried to enter, although she didn’t know him.
Police arrived at about 12:18 a.m. and found the man, who told them his name and said he was trying to find his house. He told officers he thought he was in McKinney and had driven to his current location. He added he didn’t know anyone in Denton. He was arrested on a charge of alcohol public intoxication.
100 block of Avenue A — A man reported he was punched in the eye at a bar Saturday morning, according to a police report.
The man said he was assaulted by another man, who punched him in the eye, causing his eyebrow to bleed. He denied medical treatment and said he didn’t know the man who punched him. The report does not specify if he told officers why the man hit him or if there was a confrontation between them. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 369 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
