Denton police arrested a man in Keller Monday who allegedly threatened to share explicit videos of his ex-girlfriend earlier this month, according to a police report.
The 25-year-old man was arrested by the Denton Police Department on one warrant each for unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material and theft between $100 and $750.
On Jan. 3, a woman called 911 and said her ex threatened to share a video of her. The report says witnesses saw him say this.
On two other occasions, he also allegedly stole $500 from a jar in her apartment and damaged her vehicle by pouring paint and glue onto it.
Police found him Monday in the 5800 block of Charro Drive in Keller and took him into custody.
Other reports
1700 block of West University Drive — The circumstances behind a woman’s death are currently unknown and police are still investigating it, according to a police report.
Police responded to a deceased person call Monday morning around 7:25 a.m. The report didn’t say she had medical complications or that there was foul play involved, but the circumstances are unknown yet.
It wasn’t clear in the report how old she was.
500 block of South Elm Street — Two teenagers reported as runaways in Minnesota were found at a Fat Shack in Denton Monday, according to a police report.
The teens, ages 15 and 16, were detained and taken to the Denton County Juvenile Detention Center. The report says officers got a tip about the juveniles who were at Fat Shack because there was evidence from a debit card used there.
Police found the teenagers that matched the description and confirmed they were the runaways.
3900 block of Teasley Lane — After driving his friend’s car around town for hours without permission, police found and arrested a 37-year-old man on outstanding warrants Monday.
Police went searching for the driver and his friend’s car after the friend reported the suspect did not return it. According to the report, the caller said his friend was only going to go get a drink from a gas station and return swiftly.
The driver had warrants out for his arrest for continuous assault family violence and criminal trespass. Officers arrested him on those warrants and found 0.4 grams of methamphetamine on his person. He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 less than a gram.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 400 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, 26 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.