A 37-year-old man accused of stealing a golf cart from a Robson Ranch home Sunday rode through the gated community and didn’t stop for Denton police, according to a police report.
The man was eventually arrested on a charge of theft between $2,500 and $30,000.
Around 2:35 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department responded to a theft at a house in the Denton neighborhood and learned a golf cart was stolen in the 9600 block of Heartwood Drive.
A 911 caller told police he believed he found the golf cart thief and was following him. Police found that same potential suspect, who was allegedly driving a golf cart, and tried to get him to stop.
The report says police turned on their lights and sirens but the driver didn’t stop. He allegedly turned back multiple times to look at officers, but didn’t make any attempts to stop and drove down multiple roads in the Robson Ranch community.
Police were able to stop him in the 9300 block of Grandview Drive. He was arrested and charged with theft for the golf cart, which was valued at an estimated $4,000.
The driver is also accused of giving officers an incorrect name and date of birth, so he was also charged with failure to identify, giving false or fictitious information.
Other reports
200 block of Precision Drive — A 23-year-old woman allegedly threatened to kill her roommate multiple times and held a knife while doing so, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance around 1:41 p.m. Sunday. A woman told police her roommate threatened her following an argument. The report didn’t say what the argument was about or how it became physical.
The 23-year-old allegedly told her roommate she would kill her and the roommate “wouldn’t see it coming.” She was charged with aggravated assault, family member, with a weapon.
5300 block of East McKinney Street — One bullet, out of several shots fired Sunday evening, landed in a home where multiple people were inside, according to a police report.
Police are looking into a specific vehicle that witnesses said someone shot from in the neighborhood. The report says officers found multiple shell casings in the street and saw several homes had been struck by bullets.
One resident told police a bullet came through her residence while multiple people were inside. No one was hurt. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 274 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, 26 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.