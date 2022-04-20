A man who called 911 requesting medical assistance allegedly threatened officers with a chair and told hospital staff he would kill them and their families.
At about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to the 700 block of Fort Worth Drive in regards to a welfare check. The caller was unable to provide the address or any additional information.
When police arrived, they found a man they believed to be the caller. Police noted his speech was slurred and he was unable to provide them with a reason he called 911.
The man requested medical assistance. Before medics arrived, the man allegedly began yelling at the officers and grabbed a chair, holding it above his head as he walked toward the officers.
Police detained the man, and medics transported him to a hospital. At the hospital, he was allegedly combative with staff. Hospital staff placed an IV in the man’s arm, but he pulled it out and allegedly threw it at a nurse.
He also allegedly spit at an officer and said he would kill hospital staff and their families. Police said they did not arrest the man due to him being admitted to the hospital.
Other reports
900 block of W. University Drive — A previously-convicted man was arrested Tuesday evening on charges of driving while intoxicated after he allegedly crashed into a light pole and told a witness not to call the police.
At about 7:44 p.m., police responded to a call at the Movie Tavern saying a man was doing donuts in the parking lot and crashed into a light pole.
The caller claimed he tried to check on the driver but was told to not call the police and go away.
When police arrived on the scene, the driver told police he had a couple of beers and mixed drinks over the course of a couple of hours. Police said the man’s breath allegedly smelled like alcohol, his speech was slurred and he was unsteady.
The man allegedly admitted he hit the pole and police observed paint transfer from the pole onto his truck, which appeared damaged.
Police said the man seemed confused about how much he had to drink and repeatedly said cops weren’t needed and he would pay for any damage to the pole.
The man allegedly refused to participate in field sobriety tests. Police arrested the man on charges of driving while intoxicated. The man allegedly did not consent to a blood draw.
Police obtained a search warrant from a judge, and the man was transported to a hospital for a blood draw where medical staff also medically cleared him in relation the crash. Police confirmed the man had two previous convictions for driving while intoxicated.
1800 block of Brinker Road — A 32-year-old man was arrested Tuesday morning after police found him allegedly huffing compressed air near a dumpster.
At about 9:25 a.m. police responded to a call regarding a trespass complaint. The business owner told police there were people inside the secure dumpster area of a parking lot.
Police said they heard the sound of compressed air being released as they entered the enclosed dumpster area. Inside, a man was allegedly huffing compressed air from a can.
The man was allegedly surrounded by 20 cans of compressed air. The man was unresponsive as an officer told him to stop, police said.
Police requested emergency medical services, and the man was transferred to a local hospital for a medical check. After hospital staff cleared the man, police arrested him on charges of possession or use of inhaled/ingested volatile chemical. Police said the man had a warrant for the same charge.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 313 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.