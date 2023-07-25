A 39-year-old man was charged with nine misdemeanors and felonies after he allegedly spat on, bit and kicked officers during and after his arrest on suspicion of assaulting and threatening his family members, according to a police report.
At about 3:43 p.m. Monday, Denton police were dispatched to a domestic disturbance call. Dispatchers could hear screaming and slamming noises over the phone.
When officers arrived, they detained the man. The report states that officers noticed that he smelled strongly of alcohol as they were detaining him.
An investigation indicated that the man had physically assaulted and verbally threatened his wife and children, according to the report. The report states that he assaulted one of the children by impeding their breath or circulation.
Medics evaluated the woman and children. The report states that they had various injuries. None of them were transported to a local hospital for further treatment.
Officers arrested the man on multiple charges. As they were transporting him to the patrol vehicle, the report states, he began yelling racial slurs at an officer and spat in her face.
He then requested to be medically evaluated, and medics transported him to a local hospital.
At the hospital, the report states, he refused all medical treatment. He allegedly kicked a different officer in the back of the head and bit their wrist, causing it to bleed. The report also states that he made verbal threats toward the officers.
Officers obtained a blood search warrant to test the man for any communicable diseases he might have transferred to the officers by allegedly spitting at and biting them.
When officers were transporting him to the Denton City Jail for booking, the report states the man began slamming his head against the inside of the squad car. Officers pulled over to place a soft helmet on his head.
He was eventually booked into the city jail with his bail set at $45,000. The man was charged with the following nine offenses, which range from Class A misdemeanors to third-degree felonies:
- Assault causes bodily injury to a family member
- Assault causes bodily injury to a family member
- Assault causes bodily injury to a family member
- Assault within family/household to impede breath/circulation
- Terroristic threat of family/household
- Assault of a peace officer for allegedly kicking and biting an officer
- Harassment of a public servant for allegedly spitting on an officer
- Obstruction or retaliation for allegedly threatening officers
- Resisting arrest, search or transport
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 430 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
