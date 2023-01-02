Blotter

A man was arrested at the Ashli Oaks mobile home park Sunday afternoon after fleeing on foot, according to a report from the Denton Police Department.

Officers arrived at the 5300 block of East McKinney Street after a caller said her vehicle's tires had been slashed. Police heard yelling when they arrived and observed a suspect matching the caller's description who immediately began running from officers. Police recognized him from previous encounters and asked him multiple times to stop, the report said.

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you