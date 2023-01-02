A man was arrested at the Ashli Oaks mobile home park Sunday afternoon after fleeing on foot, according to a report from the Denton Police Department.
Officers arrived at the 5300 block of East McKinney Street after a caller said her vehicle's tires had been slashed. Police heard yelling when they arrived and observed a suspect matching the caller's description who immediately began running from officers. Police recognized him from previous encounters and asked him multiple times to stop, the report said.
The suspect eventually stopped between two lots and emptied the contents of his pockets before he was taken into custody, according to the report. Police reported locating a baggie containing methamphetamine in the area where the man emptied his pockets. He was taken into custody and taken to jail.
The man was facing charges of evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
Other reports
200 block of West Hickory Street — A man was shot following an altercation outside the Luxor Hookah lounge around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, a witness told officers.
Police responded to a local hospital about a gunshot victim. A witness to the shooting told officers a “large fight” among multiple people broke out in the area outside the bar, and the victim was shot. Officers found evidence of the shooting, including shell casings, at the scene. The victim refused to identify himself to officers or cooperate with the investigation, the report said, but it remains ongoing.
2700 block of West University Drive — A man climbed over the fence to the garden center at Walmart on University Drive and stole two chainsaws Sunday morning, according to a report.
Officers responded to a call from the store’s overnight manager, who said an unknown suspect had scaled the fence and taken two Hart brand chainsaws around 4:30 a.m. The theft was caught on security footage and officers are investigating. The saws are valued between $100-$200 each.
1200 block of Dallas Drive — A caller told police two tires were stolen from his Hyundai Santa Fe overnight on New Year’s Eve.
The man said he left his vehicle in the parking lot of the apartment complex where he lives Saturday night and returned Sunday to find the front and left tires missing. Neighbors told the caller they saw the theft and provided a description of the thief. The tires are estimated to be worth about $400 total.
5300 block of East McKinney Street — Police responded to a disturbance around 5:04 a.m. after the reporting party told police his neighbor threw items on his car.
The man requested officers go to the neighbor's home and force him to apologize. Police explained they could not do that, and the man said he wanted to press charges. He estimated damages to be over $750.
The report does not say whether officers observed damage to his car or what led to the alleged incident.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 367 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.