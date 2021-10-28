The Denton Police Department on Wednesday arrested a 30-year-old man in Argyle who allegedly messaged other people intimate photos and videos of his estranged wife in September, according to a police report.
The woman reported the incident on Sept. 28. She told Denton police she was with a friend when that friend received intimate photos and videos of the caller from her estranged husband.
He didn’t have permission to share those pictures or videos, and the caller believed he shared them to harm her reputation, the report says.
Officers got a warrant for his arrest and found him in the 10000 block of Sunrise Circle on Wednesday.
He was charged with publishing or threatening to publish intimate visual material and unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material.
Other reports
900 block of South Elm Street — A smoke shop owner told police Wednesday someone stole 73 lottery tickets and the DVR for the security system, according to a police report.
Along with the stolen items, a $1,000 air-conditioning unit and three gaming machines were damaged. The estimated damage for the gaming machines is $1,320, and the total price of the lottery tickets was $385.
The report didn’t say whether any security footage remained. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
2000 block of Stockbridge Road — Police are investigating an assault that happened between two 13-year-old boys Wednesday afternoon, according to a police report.
Officers responded to a disturbance report around 4:15 p.m. and spoke to the boys’ parents. One boy said the other assaulted him, and the second boy said it was a mutual fight.
Police are still investigating the incident, and no one had been detained as of Thursday.
1200 block of Teasley Lane — Police took a report as requested for a theft of a vehicle, even though the two parties involved are a married couple, according to a police report.
A man told police a woman, his common law wife, stole his car. Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said they didn’t classify the vehicle as stolen since the couple are common law married — making the car community property — and she’s had permission to use the car in the past.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 391 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, 28 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.
