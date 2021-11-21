A 30-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after he allegedly ran from police at an apartment complex following multiple reports that he was walking through traffic, according to a police report.
Multiple callers reported seeing the man walking through traffic near Shady Shores Road and an Interstate 35E service road, the report states. One said he was stumbling in the road and another said he had lain down before getting up and running. Officers found him in the 6300 block of Shady Shores Road, at an apartment complex.
As police approached the man, he allegedly began running away from the squad car. They activated emergency lights and he eventually stopped, allegedly telling officers he was drunk and admitting to drinking a whole bottle of vodka two hours prior. He denied walking in the road and said he knew someone at the complex, though he couldn’t give officers a valid apartment number.
A courtesy officer at the complex told police the man had been banging on doors prior to their arrival. He was arrested on a charge of alcohol public intoxication and a charge of evading arrest or detention. He was also criminally trespassed from the complex.
Other reports
600 block of East Hickory Street — A 58-year-old woman was arrested Saturday afternoon after a Denton County Transportation Authority bus driver called police to report that a passenger had lain down on a bus and fallen asleep after acting erratically, according to a Denton police report.
Officers arrived at about 1:14 p.m. and found the woman asleep in the bus. When they woke her up, the report states, she seemed unsteady on her feet and was not speaking coherently. She fell on the ground as she was exiting the bus but refused medical treatment.
The woman was “unable” to answer questions from officers and denied taking any narcotics, the report states. She said she wanted to go to a specific person’s house but also said she didn’t have a way to get in. She was arrested on a charge of non-alcohol public intoxication.
2800 block of Wind River Lane — No arrests were made at a fight outside a movie theater Saturday night that included three teenage girls and the parents of one teen, according to a police report.
Officers arrived at about 10:42 p.m. after a caller reported an ongoing fight outside the theater. A teenage girl told officers she was there with two friends to see a movie when a disagreement escalated to a fight. The parents of one of the girls arrived and joined the fight, she said, striking her in the ribs and jaw.
The parents and their child left before officers arrived, the report states. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 357 service and officer-initiated calls and made 14 arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, 24 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.