Blotter
DRC

After two men were involved in a car crash Thursday, one man kicked the other and punched him in the face, according to a police report.

At about 10:12 p.m., police were dispatched to a major vehicle crash near East McKinney and North Wood streets. Police made contact with one driver, who said he was assaulted by another person involved in the crash.

