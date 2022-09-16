After two men were involved in a car crash Thursday, one man kicked the other and punched him in the face, according to a police report.
At about 10:12 p.m., police were dispatched to a major vehicle crash near East McKinney and North Wood streets. Police made contact with one driver, who said he was assaulted by another person involved in the crash.
The victim said a man reached through his passenger side door, kicked him in the right arm and punched him in the face. He said he felt pain as a result, and police observed a mark on his arm, according to the report.
However, the report states that based on a lack of immediate evidence, police cited the accused man for assault by contact and released him at the scene.
The report does not state anyone had additional injuries or needed transport to a local hospital. So, it is likely the crash was downgraded to a minor vehicle crash after police learned the injury was not sustained from the crash itself, police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said.
Beckwith said it does not appear from the report that police are further investigating the incident.
Other reports
100 block of West HickoryStreet — Police attempts to arrest two intoxicated, noncompliant men who got into a fight Thursday drew a crowd of onlookers, according to a police report.
At about 9:13 a.m., police were dispatched to the Downtown Square to investigate a fight between two men.
When police arrived, they made contact with two men who they knew to be experiencing homelessness, according to the report. One of the men allegedly tried to walk away from police and would not comply with commands.
The 44-year-old man allegedly balled his fists as if he were preparing to throw a punch while officers tried to detain him. It’s unclear if he was possibly going to punch an officer or the other intoxicated man, Beckwith said.
Once he was detained, but not yet in handcuffs, he stood up and tried to make his way over to the other man, a 33-year-old.
Both physically resisted, according to the report, but were eventually detained and arrested. The report states there was a large police presence called to the scene and their arrests drew the interest of a lot of onlookers.
Both men were transported to the city jail and charged with alcohol public intoxication. They were not charged with resisting arrest, Beckwith said.
1200 block of McDonald Drive — A woman reported Thursday that a man she knows stole her phone and slapped her in the face, according to a police report.
At about 3:47 p.m., police were dispatched to an assault call. A woman said a man she’s acquainted with assaulted her and stole her phone at a campsite near Monsignor King Outreach Center.
The woman said he also took her identification along with the imitation diamond earrings she was wearing and slapped her in the face. She had a visible cut on her lip, according to the report.
She estimated the value of the stolen items was about $80 and she wanted to press charges for assault and theft.
Police took photos of her injury and are investigating a specific suspect.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 418 service and officer-initiated calls and made 13 arrests.
