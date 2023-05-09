Denton PD substation
Buy Now
Cristina Sandoval/For the DRC

A 35-year-old man allegedly punched an officer in the face, grabbed the officer's Taser and deployed it during a domestic disturbance Monday, according to a Denton police report.

At about 3:15 p.m., police were dispatched to a domestic disturbance call in the 2400 block of East McKinney Street. The caller said she wanted someone escorted from her house. When dispatch asked follow-up questions, the report states that she either didn’t answer or her statements didn’t make sense.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags