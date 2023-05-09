A 35-year-old man allegedly punched an officer in the face, grabbed the officer's Taser and deployed it during a domestic disturbance Monday, according to a Denton police report.
At about 3:15 p.m., police were dispatched to a domestic disturbance call in the 2400 block of East McKinney Street. The caller said she wanted someone escorted from her house. When dispatch asked follow-up questions, the report states that she either didn’t answer or her statements didn’t make sense.
When police arrived, a man answered the door and identified himself. The report states that he was animated, his hands were visibly shaking, and he had no idea what was going on. As soon as one officer reached for his radio mic to have dispatch run the name for warrants, the man asked why the officer was doing that and said he had to go to the bathroom.
The man allegedly tried to walk inside as officers told him to wait. The report states that he continued moving toward the door, and the officers grabbed his arm to prevent him from going back inside. He allegedly jerked away from them and said he was going to urinate outside.
To prevent him from urinating outside, the officers tried to gain control of his arms. He allegedly began to physically resist them and failed to comply with orders. He broke away from the officers and went into the home, according to the report.
Drawing the officers into the home, the man continued to struggle while they tried to handcuff him, the report says. They warned him they would deploy a Taser if he continued to fight, according to the report. He allegedly continued to do so, and officers deployed a taser.
However, officers reported the man pushed the Taser away, and it was ultimately ineffective. He allegedly said he was going to start swinging. So, the report states that an officer moved to draw a Taser again.
But the report states the man grabbed the Taser and tried to take it from the officer. The officer regained control of the Taser, but the man allegedly punched the officer in the face with a closed fist, causing pain.
The man allegedly grabbed the Taser once again, slid his fingers into the trigger well and deployed it. Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said it did not appear that the Taser came in contact with the officer.
At this point, backup officers arrived, and the report states the man gave up on fighting them. They were able to place him into handcuffs. The report states that he provided a different name after his arrest than he gave the initial officers. They learned he had a warrant out for his arrest for burglary of vehicles.
Along with the warrant, he was charged with resisting arrest, search or transport; failure to identify or give false/fictitious information; evading arrest detention; attempt to take weapon from an officer; and assault on a peace officer.
The report states that throughout the incident, the woman who called dispatch, a 27-year-old, was moving in and out of the home and acting strange. Police discovered she had a warrant out for her arrest for parole violation, and she was arrested.
Beckwith said it’s unclear from the reports what transpired between the man and woman before their arrests.
Other reports
1400 block of Bernard Street — A man reported Monday that someone forced him at gunpoint to give them access to his bank account, according to a police report.
At about 8:29 p.m., police received a call about an aggravated robbery. The caller said that sometime between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., he was in Denton visiting a friend’s apartment complex.
He said a man approached him outside and asked to use his phone. Then, he said the man shoved a gun against his stomach and told him to unlock the phone if he didn’t want any problems.
The man demanded that he unlock his banking app, the caller said. The man then took the phone and left. The report states that the man transferred money out of the bank account. Including the cost of the phone, the caller lost about $3,000.
Police are still investigating the aggravated robbery.
2200 block of Yellowhammer Road — Among other items, two toilets were stolen from a house under construction Monday, according to a police report.
At about 9:36 a.m., police were dispatched to a call about a building burglary. The caller said someone broke down the front door of a home that was still being built and stole several items.
The caller said there was damage to the door. The caller estimated it would cost around $1,000 to fix the damage. Missing were two toilets, two shower heads and a garbage disposal.
It’s unclear from the report if there is any security footage of the incident, Beckwith said. Police are still investigating the burglary.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 442 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
