A 21-year-old man allegedly assaulted his roommate Monday night after some food fell out of the refrigerator, according to a police report.
Denton Police Department officers went out to Gateway at Denton apartments around 11:50 p.m. to the domestic disturbance and spoke with the two roommates. The report says no one else was at the home at the time.
The caller told police he opened the fridge and food fell out when he did so, making his roommate irate. The roommate allegedly shouted, then shoved and punched the caller several times.
Police noticed his lips were swollen and bleeding slightly. The suspect claimed his roommate got in his face and tried to move him, so he then pushed him, according to the report. He alleged that his roommate tried to punch him but missed, so he swung and punched him twice.
The report says the suspect had a red mark on his hand that was slightly bloody and consistent with punching someone. He was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family member.
Other reports
600 block of East Hickory Street — A 911 caller on Monday told police her ex threatened to post intimate photos of her online and then actually posted them Tuesday, according to a police report.
She made the report around 10 p.m. Monday and reached back out to Denton police Tuesday afternoon. In the follow-up, she told officers her ex followed through on the threat.
An investigation is ongoing.
4100 block of Mesa Drive — About $1,500 in furniture was damaged at a hotel room Monday, according to a police report.
Employees noticed the damage after the guest had checked out. The report didn’t mention if anyone other than one guest stayed in the room.
A $500 television, $400 mirror, $200 desk chair and $25 receiver wires were among the property damaged. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 319 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, 20 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.
