A 32-year-old man was arrested Sunday after he brandished a knife in a McDonald's when he got in a fight with his wife, according to a police report.
At about 2:33 p.m., police were dispatched to the 700 block of Fort Worth Drive after multiple callers described a man pulling out a knife in the restaurant.
Police made contact with the suspect, who said he was eating with his wife when they got into an argument over finances. When asked if he had any weapons on him, the man admitted he had a knife in his pocket, according to police.
His wife shared a similar story with police but said her husband had brandished the knife, according to the report.
Another witness described the man pulling out the knife and waving it around while yelling, the report states. They alleged he pointed the knife at a McDonald's manager.
The man eventually admitted to taking out the knife, according to the report, but denied waving it at anyone.
The man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Other reports
900 block of Londonderry Lane — A call about a person with a gun Sunday led police to a man with a tool in his hand whose home had been burglarized, according to a police report.
At about 9:39 a.m., police responded to a caller who said a man was waving around a pistol.
Police arrived at the area and were flagged down by a man who matched the description of the person allegedly waving a pistol. The man had a tool in his hand, according to the report.
The man said his home was recently burglarized. The report states he was moving out of his home to a new location. He recently headed to his new residence, and when he returned home, he noticed the front door was open.
When he looked around, he discovered the only item missing was his PlayStation, which he said cost about $300.
It was not confirmed that he had waved anything in the air, police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said.
100 block of Avenue A — A 22-year-old man allegedly about to drive after drinking Sunday took the keys out of the ignition when he noticed officers watching him, according to a police report.
At about 2:26 a.m., police were patrolling the area when they saw a man stumbling to a truck parked across from a bar.
The man opened the driver's door, got inside and put they keys in the ignition, according to the report. Then the report states he made eye contact with police and quickly took the keys out of the ignition.
Police spoke with the man and observed he smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes, the report states. The man said he had six beers and a couple of slider cocktails.
Police attempted to conduct field sobriety tests but reported that they were unable to because the man was noncompliant and heavily intoxicated. He was arrested and charged with alcohol public intoxication.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 319 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.