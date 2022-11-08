A 38-year-old man allegedly pointed a gun at a man and tried to hide the weapon in a chicken coop before police arrived Monday, according to a police report.
At about 6:38 p.m., Denton police officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Park Lane for a person-with-a-gun call. The caller said a man brandished a firearm and pointed it at him. The report states the caller gave a specific description of the handgun.
When police arrived, they spoke with the man alleged to have brandished a gun and patted him down but didn’t locate any weapons, according to the report. The report also states the officer believed the man was intoxicated. He allegedly denied having a firearm at all.
During their interaction, dispatch advised police that the man had warrants out of Grand Prairie for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to signal required distance before turning and driving with an invalid license. Police arrested the man on those warrants.
The residence owner gave police verbal consent to conduct a search of the property, according to the report. They searched the backyard, directly adjacent to the man’s bedroom, and allegedly found a gun inside the chicken coop that matched the caller’s description.
Police then searched the man’s room and allegedly found ammunition that matched the gun in the coop.
He was transported to the city jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon along with the three warrants. He remained in the city jail as of early Tuesday afternoon in lieu of a $27,236 bail.
Other reports
800 block of East Sherman Drive — An employee at a Shell gas station reported Monday that a woman crashed into the gas pumps and drove away, according to a police report.
At about 7:19 p.m., police were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash hit and run at a Shell gas station in the 800 block of East Sherman Drive.
Police spoke with an employee who said he was helping customers at the front register when he heard a loud bang. He said he saw that a car had been backed into a gas pump, but by the time he ran outside, the driver had driven off.
Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said police have a potential full or partial license plate number for the suspected vehicle as well as potential security footage of the incident.
The report does not mention the cost of the damage to the pump. It is unclear from the report whether there was any hazmat spill.
The incident is still under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 318 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
