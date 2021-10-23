A 50-year-old man was arrested Friday night after he allegedly offered alcohol to two teens, telling the teens and a sleeping man he awoke that he was God and was going to save them, according to a police report.
At about 9:49 p.m., a woman called police to report the man approached her teenage son and his girlfriend in the 300 block of West Oak Street. He had alcohol and a pipe, she said, and had offered the teens alcohol. Officers arrived and spoke to her son, who said the man told them he was God.
Police found the man sitting near some sheds in the block after they heard the sound of glass hitting the concrete. He was next to another man and told officers he was God, adding he was there to save him. He then tried to communicate non-verbally with officers, the report states, making hand gestures. They believed he was under the influence of a drug and smelled alcohol coming from his breath.
The other man told officers he was sleeping when the man grabbed him by the ankle, stepped on his toes and tried to drag him through the area. The man was arrested on a charge of non-alcohol public intoxication.
Other reports
300 block of East Hickory Street — A Saturday evening parking dispute led to a man in a truck backing into a woman’s leg and threatening her husband with a gun, according to a police report.
Officers arrived at about 6:58 p.m. and spoke to the woman’s husband, learning his wife was standing in a parking spot to reserve it when a man in a truck drove up and reversed into her leg. He said got into a “heated exchange” with the driver, which led to the driver pulling out a gun case, showing him a firearm and threatening to shoot him.
The woman said she experienced pain, though she had no signs of injury. She told officers she did not know the driver was reversing into her, adding she would’ve let him have the spot if he asked. She wanted to press charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, while the man wanted to press charges for terroristic threat.
While the man was calling 911, the driver of the truck left. An investigation is ongoing.
700 block of Fort Worth Drive — The victim of a Friday afternoon shooting in a Whataburger parking lot was in stable condition as of Saturday evening, Denton Police Department spokesperson Amy Cunningham said.
The incident, believed to be a road-rage shooting, is still being investigated. Police detained a suspect, though no arrests have been made.
Jim Christal Road & Western Boulevard — The driver of a truck that allegedly ran a stop sign and hit a car Friday morning, killing its driver, remains unconscious in a hospital Saturday, Denton Police Department spokesperson Amy Cunningham said.
Investigators believe alcohol and speed was a factor in the crash, which ejected the driver of the Nissan truck. The driver of the Toyota sedan, found dead at the scene, was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office as 34-year-old Aubrey resident Aman Qureshi. He was determined to have died of blunt force injuries from the collision.
The truck driver’s injuries were serious to critical, Cunningham said. Nobody else was involved in the crash.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 357 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.