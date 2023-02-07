A woman reported Monday that someone rear-ended her vehicle, then scratched it with a knife before apologizing and driving off, according to a police report.
At about 8:16 a.m., Denton police were dispatched to the 5200 block of Interstate 35 for a hit and run. The caller said another driver rear-ended her vehicle, then got out and started slashing at her vehicle with a knife.
The woman told police that the man got back in his vehicle and drove away, so she followed him to a parking lot. The two stopped and spoke in the parking lot. She said the other driver apologized profusely but refused to provide identifying information before driving off.
The report states that the woman’s sister owns the vehicle. So, they both met with police.
When police arrived, the report states, they observed long scratches on the vehicle. The woman further said she was turning into a parking lot, heard tires squeal behind her and then the man crashed his vehicle into hers.
She said she didn’t exit the vehicle after the incident, but the man exited his vehicle, pulled out a 5- to 6-inch bladed knife and ran the knife along the side of the vehicle.
The woman provided a video she took during part of her interactions with the other driver, which included his license plate. Police are still working to identify the driver.
The incident is being investigated as disorderly conduct: displaying a deadly weapon in public, criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500, and failure to give information in an accident and render aid to an attended vehicle.
Other reports
200 block of Fry Street — A woman reported Monday that someone pointed a gun at her and smashed her phone, according to police report.
At about 6 p.m., a woman walked into the Denton Police Department lobby and asked to speak with an officer. She said she was at a residence on Fry Street in the morning to pick up a leash and collar for her dog from someone.
It’s unclear from the report why she was picking up these items at this residential address, police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said. But the woman told police another woman answered the door, pulled out a firearm and pointed it at her. Cunningham said it didn’t seem as though the women knew each other.
The woman said she tried to explain she was there to pick up the items for her dog and handed the other woman her phone to prove she was there for that reason. But the other woman allegedly smashed her phone.
The report states she left the area and returned later to try to find her phone, but she couldn’t. The phone is valued at about $300.
Police are still investigating the incident as aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief between $100 and $750.
700 block of South Locust Street — Another construction site was burglarized Monday, the third in the past week, according to the Denton Police Department.
At about 7:19 a.m., police were dispatched to a possible burglary at a construction site. The caller said sometime between Saturday evening and Monday morning, someone forced entry into a shipping container box at the site.
The report states that it appeared as though the locks and the doors to the box were damaged. The damage was estimated to cost $1,000. Missing from the site were two laser levels and tripods valued at $1,200 each and two concrete vibrators valued at $400 each.
Police are still investing the burglary and criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500. There have been two other burglaries at construction sites in Denton within the past week. Cunningham said it’s unclear from the report if police are investigating the possibility that these incidents may be related.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 376 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
