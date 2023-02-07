Denton Police badge
DRC

A woman reported Monday that someone rear-ended her vehicle, then scratched it with a knife before apologizing and driving off, according to a police report.

At about 8:16 a.m., Denton police were dispatched to the 5200 block of Interstate 35 for a hit and run. The caller said another driver rear-ended her vehicle, then got out and started slashing at her vehicle with a knife.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

