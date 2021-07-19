A third-party witness told police they saw a man hold a woman over the edge of a balcony at Studio 6 Denton early Sunday, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department spoke with the man and woman when they were dispatched to the hotel around 8:16 a.m. The woman called 911 to report a man attacked her by trying to throw her over the balcony in the 700 block of Fort Worth Drive and threatening her with a knife.
The suspect alleged he didn’t do anything wrong. The report says he wasn’t cooperative, was visibility aggravated and was yelling at officers.
The woman reported the two were staying in the same room when he began to yell at her and threw all of her belongings outside. She alleged he showed her a knife in his pocket and threatened to kill her.
A witness told police they saw a man pick up a woman by the waist and hold her over the edge of the balcony. The suspect denied this.
He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The report didn’t elaborate on the nature of their relationship besides the fact that they were staying in the same room.
Other reports
100 block of Avenue A — Two men received citations for disorderly conduct after they were fighting in public near the Fry Street bar area around 2 a.m. Sunday, according to a police report.
Police officers were patrolling the area when they saw one man strike another in the face, causing him to fall to the ground. The man who fell, 21, was cleared by paramedics. The report says police saw he had blood on his nose and face while the other man had an abrasion on the left side of his lip.
One witness told police the man who fell was fighting the 24-year-old in self defense. Another witness claimed the younger man told the older man to leave that witness alone before the fighting started. The older man said the younger man was trash-talking him.
Neither was arrested, but both received citations for disorderly conduct, fighting in public.
400 block of Robertson Street — The engine from an $800 scooter was reported stolen Sunday from a business, according to a police report.
The caller at the unnamed business told police an unknown person entered the building without permission three days prior and took the engine from a scooter. The report says the caller couldn’t estimate how much the engine was worth, but said the scooter was worth $800.
The caller didn’t elaborate on the three-day time estimate. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 367 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, 32 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.