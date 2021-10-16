A 51-year-old man was arrested on three charges Friday evening after he allegedly held his girlfriend down for about half an hour and grabbed her phone in an attempt to stop her from calling 911, according to a police report.
Officers arrived at the man’s apartment in the 1900 block of North Ruddell Street at about 6:54 p.m., after his girlfriend was able to report the alleged assault. Police found them in the parking lot and spoke to the man, who said the two got into an argument which led to him getting punched in the head. He allegedly admitted to grabbing her arms to “gain control of her” and said he stood in front of the door while pleading with her to stay.
The man’s girlfriend told officers he blocked the front door during the argument because she wanted to leave. When she tried to walk around him, he allegedly grabbed her wrists and would not let go, eventually leading to her punching him in the chest while trying to break free. She said the altercation ended up in another room and that he held her down on a bed for 25 to 30 minutes.
The woman told officers she felt pain while being held down and they observed red marks on her wrists and arms. After being let go, she called 911, though her boyfriend allegedly grabbed the phone and hung up. Dispatchers called back and were able to speak with her, the report states.
The man allegedly denied holding the woman down or taking her phone. He was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury to family member, interference with emergency request for assistance and unlawful restraint.
Other reports
1200 block of Cordell Street— Gunshots from a Cordell Street house were the cause of delayed dismissals at Newton Rayzor Elementary and Denton High schools Friday afternoon, Denton PD spokesperson Amy Cunningham said.
The department first posted about the shots at 3:17 p.m., writing on social media that police were responding to the block after the shots were heard. Cunningham said the incident was caused by gunshots at a specific house, with officers being directed there after talking to multiple callers. There was a significant police presence, she said.
There were two people inside the home when officers spoke to one man who opened the door, a police report stated. The two were uncooperative, the report reads, and an investigation is ongoing.
700 block of South Interstate 35E — A man called police Friday morning to report three people got out of a vehicle at about 4 a.m., approached him at gunpoint and said, “you know why we are here,” before leaving, according to a police report.
The man told officers he was walking to a friend’s residence when the three got out of a vehicle and approached him in masks. He believed they were trying to get money from him, but they did not take anything before leaving, he said. He said he wants to press charges if they can be identified.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 360 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.