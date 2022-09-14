A 34-year-old man was arrested Tuesday when he showed up at his children’s mother’s house with a loaded rifle, marijuana and an open container of alcohol in his possession, according to a police report.
At about 12:15 a.m., police responded to a call at a home on Sweetgate Lane, where the caller said her children’s father was outside drunk and yelling.
When police arrived, the man was lying on the front lawn with an open 25-ounce container of alcohol near him, according to the report. He said he drove to the location and then drank it once he arrived.
The report states police observed a truck nearby with a pipe and a small amount of marijuana in the center console. The man allegedly admitted to smoking out of it.
He was placed under arrest on a possession of marijuana charge. Police instructed him to put his hands behind his back but he briefly used physical force to resist being placed in handcuffs, according to the report.
Once he was in handcuffs, police searched his vehicle. The report states inside were two vape cartridges with 80% THC, a handgun and a loaded AR-15 rifle.
He faces charges of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 2, less than 1 gram; and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
Other reports
Wye and Cross Timber streets — A woman flagged down police Tuesday to report her purse was stolen one morning as she slept outside, according to a police report.
At about 2:30 a.m., police were patrolling in the 700 block of Fort Worth Drive when a woman flagged them down. She said she wanted to report her purse as stolen but couldn’t remember what morning it occurred.
She said she was sleeping in a parking lot with her bicycle and purse and when she gathered her things in the morning, her purse was gone.
There was $135 in cash in the purse, she said. Police are still investigating and looking to see if the incident was caught by surveillance cameras.
800 block of Hercules Lane — A man reported Tuesday someone stole his bicycle from his garage and possibly tried to pawn it right after, according to a police report.
At about 7:16 p.m., police were dispatched in regards to a burglary. The caller said his bicycle and leaf blower were stolen from the detached garage in his backyard.
Sometime between noon and 4 p.m., the caller said he thinks the gate was left open and someone took the items from his garage.
He said he called around to some pawn shops and was told at about 4:15 p.m., someone tried to pawn a similar bicycle to his. This has not been confirmed yet, according to the report.
The bicycle was valued at $600 and the leaf blower was valued at $50.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 392 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.