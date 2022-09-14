Blotter
DRC

A 34-year-old man was arrested Tuesday when he showed up at his children’s mother’s house with a loaded rifle, marijuana and an open container of alcohol in his possession, according to a police report.

At about 12:15 a.m., police responded to a call at a home on Sweetgate Lane, where the caller said her children’s father was outside drunk and yelling.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

Recommended for you