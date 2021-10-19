Police found about 20 pounds of marijuana and varying amounts of narcotics and cash spread throughout two apartments under one man’s control, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department arrested a 24-year-old man following a search of two of his apartments Monday afternoon on several drug-related charges.
The report says detectives saw the suspect make a hand-to-hand transaction Monday of what they believed to be narcotics in the 3200 block of Heritage Trail.
Police searched the two apartments after getting search warrants, but the report didn’t say which complex the apartment units were at.
The Denton Police Department found an unspecified amount of U.S. money in both apartments.
In one apartment, they found 19 pounds and 5 ounces of marijuana, 604.4 grams of tetrahydrocannabinol extract, 1 pound and 3 ounces of mushrooms, 90 grams of powdered cocaine, 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and a firearm.
The report says they found 24 grams of marijuana, 21 grams of THC extract, two more firearms and ammunition in the other apartment.
He was charged with two counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 between 1 and 4 grams, two counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 2 greater than or equal to 400 grams and one count of possession of marijuana between 5 and 50 pounds.
His bail was set to $260,000.
Other reports
300 block of Audra Lane — Residents called police for a welfare call after seeing a shirtless, shoeless child wandering around outside by themselves Monday morning, according to a police report.
Officers arrived at an unnamed apartment complex shortly after 8:31 a.m. Monday following a welfare concern call. The 4-year-old child didn’t have a shirt on nor were they wearing shoes and the temperature was in the mid-50s at the time, according to the report.
Police learned their guardian intentionally left them alone for 15 minutes and intended to return. At some point, the child exited the apartment and was walking around outside. Denton police contacted Child Protective Services about the incident. An investigation is ongoing.
1000 block of Hickory Creek Road — While driving around Monday, someone shot pellet gun bullets into a woman’s Toyota SUV while she was on the road with her children, according to a police report.
A woman reported the incident Tuesday morning. She told police that around 4:15 p.m. Monday, she was driving westbound on Hickory Creek Road when she heard a loud noise hit the rear right door of her SUV, a silver 2013 Toyota Highlander.
She didn’t stop to see what happened at the time because she had her kids in the car, the report says. She estimated it would cost $1,000 to fix the damage, which was two small holes in the door.
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 335 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, 37 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.