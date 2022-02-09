A man staying at Red Roof Inn Monday allegedly had 142 pieces of identifying information that didn’t belong to him, including two passports, according to a police report.
The 43-year-old is one of four people who were criminally trespassed from the hotel by the Denton Police Department Monday after 9:01 p.m. A 22-year-old woman among the group was arrested on a warrant for bond forfeiture.
Staff initially called police because they wanted a different man trespassed from the hotel in the 3100 block of Bandera Street. The man who was arrested told officers a friend of his, who wasn’t there at the time, had rented the room for him, according to the report. The name he gave didn’t match the name of the person staff had registered with the room.
All four were given criminal trespass warnings and were told not to return. The report says the arrested man gave police consent to search his things before they left and that’s when they found the documents containing identifying information that didn’t belong to him.
He allegedly had documents that belonged to the hotel, which had multiple individual check-in dates, driver’s license, identifying information and credit card information. It’s unclear if the identifying information belonged to other guests at the hotel.
He was charged with fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, more than 50 items as well as possession of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 2 after police found 15.7 grams of a crystal-like substance in one of his bags.
Other reports3500 block of Briercliff Drive — Denton Municipal Electric found a meter box tampered with Tuesday morning after getting a call that the power was out in a neighborhood, according to a police report.
A DME employee told police around 8:59 a.m. that the seal of a meter box had been removed. Employees were there to turn power back on at an address, according to the report, and they noticed that power to the residence was on but the meter wasn’t working. The resident wasn’t home at the time.
An investigation is ongoing for theft of service.
7500 block of Teasley Lane — Surveillance footage showed a man breaking into a Guyer High School field house Monday night and taking at least a lanyard with some keys, according to a police report.
Police were contacted about the burglary around 10 a.m. Tuesday about items missing from the field house. Footage shows a man prying a door open, entering the building and then going into several unlocked offices and rooms.
The property taken wasn’t listed in the report except for a lanyard with keys. It’s unknown what time he entered, but the report says the burglar was inside until about 10:36 p.m.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 342 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, 38 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.