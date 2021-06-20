A 31-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly started fighting with his friends on their way back from WinStar World Casino and was transported to a local hospital, where he cursed at nurses and called an officer a racial slur, according to a police report.
Officers arrived at the 8900 block of South Interstate 35 at about 12:40 a.m. after the man’s friends reported he was drunk and starting fights with them. Two of them were holding him down when they arrived, the report states, and officers observed he had blood in his mouth and was highly intoxicated.
Police spoke to the man’s friends, who said they were returning from WinStar when he became belligerent and started jumping up and down inside the car. The driver stopped the car and he then got out and climbed on top of it, they said, before he threw a punch at one of them. Officers arrested the man on a charge of alcohol public intoxication and he complained of pain in his hip, so he was transported to a local hospital.
Once at the hospital, the man allegedly began shouting vulgar profanities. Officers explained that he needed to stop because there were children at the hospital, the report states, but he continued. He also cursed at nurses and repeatedly called one of the officers a racial slur, according to the report, and was additionally charged with disorderly conduct: abusive language in a public place.
Other reports
100 block of West Hickory Street — Two separate callers reported Saturday night that the driver of a vehicle poised a gun threat according to a police report.
At about 9:53 p.m., one caller reported a vehicle’s driver pointed a gun at him on South Locust Street before turning onto East McKinney Street. A separate caller reported two men were racing in the area and talking about shooting people.
Officers were unable to locate either of the vehicles, but were given descriptions of them by the callers, along with descriptions of their drivers, both adult men. An investigation is ongoing.
1500 block of East McKinney Street — A 30-year-old man was arrested outside of Salvation Army Saturday night after he allegedly admitted to drinking liquor and smoking methamphetamine and had difficulty identifying himself, according to a police report.
Officers arrived at about 9:04 p.m. after a caller reported a man was intoxicated outside. They found the man speaking incoherently, the report states, and he had to spell his last name and restate his birthday several times for officers to understand him. They also observed he was swaying and moving erratically, in addition to rambling about unrelated things.
The man initially denied drinking any alcohol or ingesting any drugs, but allegedly admitted later on that he drank an energy drink with malt liquor poured inside and additionally smoked methamphetamine earlier in the day. He was unable to tell police where he was staying, the report states, and officers were informed he wasn’t allowed to stay at the Salvation Army. He was arrested on charge of public intoxication.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 418 service and officer-initiated calls and made 14 arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 24 people into the Denton County Jail.