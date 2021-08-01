A 28-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after he allegedly admitted to following women around Walmart while touching himself in order to get a reaction from them, according to a Denton Police Department report.
An employee of the Walmart in the 2700 block of West University Drive called police at about 8:53 p.m. to report he saw a man touching himself inappropriately in the store. When officers arrived, the employee told them the man was making laps around the store, following different women as he engaged in “self-stimulation.”
The employee wanted the man trespassed from both Denton Walmart locations, the report states, and police did so. Officers spoke to the man and he allegedly admitted to following the women, telling them he was touching his genitals in order to get a reaction from the people he followed. He was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct, offensive gesture or display in a public place.
Other reports
300 block of Fort Worth Drive — A 57-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning after he allegedly broke into three separate businesses on Fort Worth Drive, according to a police report.
A caller, watching through video feed, originally reported at about 11:59 p.m. that the man was trying to kick down a door at a business and had broken a window. Officers arrived and allegedly found the man standing outside the motor sales business, noting that he was kicking a window and sticking his arm through it.
The report states that when officers identified themselves, the man turned and began running, and was eventually found at the intersection of Myrtle and West Collins streets. Officers detained him and he allegedly denied being at the business, telling them he was walking on Fort Worth Drive looking through dumpsters.
Officers saw additional video showing the man allegedly burglarizing businesses in the 400 and 500 blocks of Fort Worth Drive, the report states, and the man was arrested on three charges of burglary of a building in addition to a charge of evading arrest or detention. The report states he also had a warrant from Denton police for possession of drug paraphernalia.
200 block of Pear Tree Place — A 26-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after his father reported he was in the backyard while hallucinating and under the influence of a substance, according to a police report.
Officers arrived at the man’s father’s house at about 8:33 p.m. and spoke to the father, who told them his son did not live there and that he wanted him to leave the property. Police then spoke to the 26-year-old man, who was unresponsive to many questions, answering others with nonsensical answers, according to the report.
The man told them his plan after leaving the residence was to drive home, the report states, and he was arrested on a charge of non-alcohol public intoxication.
Ray Roberts Lake State Park — A 17-year-old Pilot Point resident drowned at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park on Thursday, according to Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office records.
The Lewisville Fire Department posted on social media Thursday about its response to the drowning, stating the Lewisville Dive Team responded to the incident at about 2 p.m., and that the victim was recovered from the water shortly before 4 p.m.
The Denton County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and other agencies responded as well. According to the medical examiner’s report, Daniel Flagg of Pilot Point died by drowning at the lake, with the time of death listed as 3:58 p.m. His death was determined to be an accident.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 354 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 28 people into the Denton County Jail.