A couple got into a physical fight Tuesday over a PlayStation at UC Denton Student Housing, leading to the man’s arrest on a firearms-related charge.
The Denton Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance around 10:30 p.m. in the 200 block of South Bonnie Brae Street. They found a couple who got into a physical fight over a PlayStation.
The 21-year-old man allegedly grabbed a gun at some point during the fight, pointed it at her and then fired several rounds into a closet in another direction. The report says he admitted to firing roughly 10 rounds inside the apartment.
He was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm in certain municipalities. The incident is still under investigation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
3500 block of East McKinney Street — A 14-year-old that police took into custody Tuesday evening admitted to police he intended to stab his brother, according to a police report.
A 911 caller told police her sons were physically fighting and one of them had a knife. Police learned the 14-year-old slammed his older brother to the floor, punched him and brandished a knife. The report says the younger brother admitted he intended to stab his 17-year-old brother.
He was detained on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
600 block of East Hickory Street — A woman submitted a report saying her ex-boyfriend posted intimate visuals of her without her permission, according to a police report.
She told police she also believes he is opening credit cards in her name. An investigation is ongoing.
3800 block of La Mancha Lane — A man went to the Police Department reporting his things were stolen during a move, according to a police report.
He told police he hired a company to gather his belongings and take them to a new residence. It’s unclear where he was moving to.
The report says that at this point, his things aren’t accounted for and are worth $54,000. An investigation is ongoing.
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 362 service and officer-initiated calls and made 14 arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, 41 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.
