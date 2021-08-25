A 47-year-old man outside Cool Beans early Tuesday allegedly exposed his anus and genitals to people in the area and was arrested, according to a police report.
Officers with the Denton Police Department saw a man standing in the roadway walking near Cool Beans, 1210 W. Hickory St. They spoke with people in the area who told them the man had exposed himself to them.
The report says a woman showed police a video where a man, in the middle of the road on West Hickory Street, turned away from her and exposed his butt to her. He also allegedly flipped off and shouted at other witnesses.
One witness reported the man exposed his genitals once and then his anus multiple times, according to the report. The witnesses told police they were offended by his exposure and looked away.
When police spoke with the man, he was allegedly continuing to be combative, making threats to return to the location and engage in physical assault, and continued to threaten to be aggressive and violent.
According to the report, officers didn’t think a citation would be enough to keep the peace because of his threats. The man was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, exposing.
Other reports
500 block of Fort Worth Drive — Police found several vehicles at an apartment complex vandalized after callers reported a woman was setting off her car alarm on purpose early Tuesday, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched around 2:26 a.m., but the woman was already gone. They found several vehicles vandalized, including one that had the word “snitch” scratched into its hood. The report didn’t say exactly how many cars were damaged.
Police took reports on criminal mischief and are looking for the woman who set off her car alarm as a potential suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
600 block of North Interstate 35E — Officers arrested a 34-year-old man who was allegedly calling 911 repeatedly and threatening dispatchers Tuesday afternoon, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched to the Desert Sands motel around 4:50 p.m., and the man was calling 911 as they were arriving. According to the report, police found he had called 911 at least seven times Tuesday.
During his 911 calls, he alleged that the lack of a response from the Police Department caused the death of someone. A Denton police spokesperson said the report didn’t elaborate on this.
The report says he also called dispatchers vulgar names. Police arrested and charged him with silent or abusive phone calls to a 911 service.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 436 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, 38 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.