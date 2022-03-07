An argument over beer early Sunday turned physical between two roommates and one was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault, according to a police report.
Two roommates at an apartment said they were drinking together around 3 a.m. Sunday. The 29-year-old victim told police the 41-year-old suspect wanted to take his beer and they got into a physical struggle over the beer.
The older roommate allegedly broke a glass beer bottle and used it to cut the younger roommate on his arm. The caller reported the suspect also bit him.
The suspect alleged the younger roommate started everything and said he never used a broken beer bottle during the incident, according to the report. He told police he didn’t know why his roommate was bleeding.
During most of the physical struggle, the two other roommates were in another room.
Officers saw the caller had a bite mark and a bleeding gash on his arm that was about two inches long. The report says they also found pieces of glass from a broken beer bottle in the room.
They arrested the older roommate on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Other reports
Paisley Street and Fall Leaf Court — A 59-year-old woman is accused of not letting her boyfriend leave her vehicle Sunday afternoon and continuing to drive as he tried to escape, according to a police report.
Police met with the couple on Paisley Street around 12:14 p.m. The woman called 911 first and said her boyfriend took her phone, and her boyfriend then called 911 and reported the woman tried to hit him with her car.
The man told officers his girlfriend picked him up and she refused to drop him off somewhere after he asked. He told officers he let her know multiple times that he wanted to get out. The report says at one point he opened the car door and attempted to get out but she grabbed his shirt to keep him there and kept driving. Both told police that he had her phone as this was happening.
After he got out, she allegedly made a U-turn and drove over the curb and onto the sidewalk. She told police she wasn’t trying to run him over and only wanted to make sure he wouldn’t leave with her phone. He reported she drove onto the sidewalk and almost struck him.
She was arrested and charged with unlawful restraint, exposure to serious bodily injury.
500 block of Mulkey Lane — A couple was at home Sunday evening when someone drove off with their Ford pickup truck, according to a police report.
Police responded to the vehicle theft around 8:08 p.m. A woman called 911 and said she and her husband were sitting at home when they saw the taillights activate on their truck. She told police they got up and watched as someone drove it away.
The report says there weren’t any keys in the truck and the couple didn’t know who would take it. They want to press charges. The truck is a dark blue 2003 Ford F250. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 331 service and officer-initiated calls and made 13 arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, 32 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.