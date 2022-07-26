A 38-year-old man was caught with his pants and underwear down in his car near a cemetery and park Monday afternoon, according to a police report.
At about 4:21 p.m., police were patrolling near Fred Moore Park when they noticed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of an abandoned business in the nearby 800 block of East Sycamore Street.
A man was sitting in the driver’s seat. The report states he was leaning back in the seat but sat up when he saw police enter the parking lot.
He started to make furtive movements like reaching into his lap and the back seats, according to the report.
When police approached the car, he allegedly had his pants and underwear down with his genitals exposed. Police instructed him to exit the car. He complied and pulled up his pants.
The man said he was watching a video on his phone and allegedly consented to a search of his phone. Police quickly came across a pornographic video, according to the report.
He initially denied masturbating multiple times. But the report states he eventually admitted to doing so while watching the video.
The report states the man acknowledged he was in a public place in view of the park and cemetery across the street where another person might be offended or alarmed by his actions.
The man was placed under arrest and charged with disorderly conduct, exposing genitals.
Other reports
3400 block of Carmel Street — A man told police Monday he paid a company over $300,000 upfront to reconstruct his home, but they never finished the job, according to a police report.
At about 10:03 a.m., police were dispatched to the man’s home after he called to report a theft.
The man said he hired a company to rebuild his home about a year ago. He said the company told him he needed to pay upfront.
He paid the company $366,000 for the job. The company did some of the work but never returned to complete it. He said he tried to get in contact with the company but was unable to do so.
Police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said the report mentioned November 2021, but it was unclear whether this was the last time the company worked on the home or the last time the man was able to make contact. Police are still investigating.
5300 block of East McKinney Street — A father who previously kicked out his 26-year-old son had him trespassed Monday when he returned to the home, according to a police report.
At about 2:08 p.m., police were dispatched to a trailer for a trespassing call. The caller said his son broke into his trailer.
When police arrived, they knocked on the door and the son answered. He said the door was unlocked when he arrived.
No one had been living in the residence and officers believed the door was unable to be locked, according to the report.
The report states the son consented to a search of his person and his items in the room. In a backpack, police found a small plastic bag with about seven prescription pills, according to the report. The son said they were not his, police said.
His father arrived and said he previously kicked his son out of the residence and he didn’t have permission to be in the trailer. He said he wanted to press charges against his son for entering.
Police placed the younger man under arrest and transported him to the city jail. He was charged with criminal trespassing and possession of a dangerous drug.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 376 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
