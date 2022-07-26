Blotter
DRC

A 38-year-old man was caught with his pants and underwear down in his car near a cemetery and park Monday afternoon, according to a police report.

At about 4:21 p.m., police were patrolling near Fred Moore Park when they noticed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of an abandoned business in the nearby 800 block of East Sycamore Street.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!