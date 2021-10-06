A 38-year-old man accused of beating up another man and forcing him to drink alcohol last summer was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Tuesday, according to a police report.
Allison Beckwith, a spokesperson for the Denton Police Department, said they conducted an extensive investigation into the assault and interviewed multiple people after the victim’s mother reported the incident on June 5, 2020.
Beckwith said it appeared they weren’t able to immediately speak with the victim last year because the man, who was 23 at the time, was recovering from the assault.
Last summer, the victim’s mother reported her son was assaulted by an acquaintance. The victim, now 24, told police he was hanging out with the suspect in the 600 block of West Eagle Drive at an apartment complex where they both lived, according to the report.
The report says he was upfront with the suspect and said he wasn’t going to drink or use any drugs because he was sober and wanted to stay sober. The suspect allegedly accused the younger man of being a snitch — which the victim told police he didn’t understand — and then forced him to drink clear liquor.
The suspect is accused of pointing a shotgun in the victim's face and forcing him to drink against his will, then assaulting him “violently.”
Beckwith said the victim was in the intensive care unit at a local hospital when his mother filed a police report. He had broken ribs, a severely bruised face, a busted lip and a contusion on his forehead, and his blood alcohol content was extremely high.
The younger man told police he didn’t know why his acquaintance assaulted him.
A local judge signed a felony warrant for the man’s arrest in August. He was arrested Tuesday in the 2400 block of Fall Leaf Court without incident.
Other reports
1000 block of East Hickory Street — Police arrested a 66-year-old woman who allegedly fired a gunshot into the ground in a backyard during a gathering Tuesday evening, according to a police report.
A 911 caller said they heard a gunshot come from a house and reported seeing people fighting outside the home. The report says two women were fighting and one was trying to get the other off her property.
The report didn’t say why the two were fighting or what everyone was doing in the backyard. One witness told police they saw the woman shoot into the ground in the backyard following the fight.
She was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm in certain municipalities.
3000 block of Los Colinas Street — A Denton resident reported that part of a plumbing system, worth $1,350, was stolen Tuesday, according to a police report.
Officers responded to her theft report around 1:32 p.m. She told police someone stole her backflow prevention system — which keeps water from flowing back into a water supply, preventing contamination — from her property.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 333 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, 26 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.