A 39-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted a security guard at the Denton Community Shelter and prevented him from calling 911, according to a police report.
At about 9:18 p.m., Denton police were dispatched to an assault call in the 900 block of North Loop 288. Dispatch told officers that a security guard at the shelter was assaulted and that it was ongoing.
As police were still en route, dispatch informed them the suspect left the property and was walking southbound near North Loop 288. Police located a man matching the description walking southbound on the median.
The report states that after police made contact with the man, he was uncooperative and yelled that he was innocent. Police were eventually able to get him to lie down on his stomach and detain him in handcuffs.
When asked about the incident at the shelter, the report states the man only spoke about an incident that happened in Austin with a woman he said was staring at him.
While police were questioning the man, the security guard approached and said he asked the man to leave the shelter multiple times but he allegedly refused to.
The guard said he got his phone out of his pocket to call police, but the man allegedly smacked the phone out of his hand. The report states that when the guard grabbed the man’s sweatshirt, the man allegedly struck him in the face. Police reported the guard had a raised red mark on his temple with a small cut in the center.
The report states police reviewed security footage of the incident that matched the guard’s account.
The man was placed under arrest and transported to the city jail without incident.
Assault causes bodily injury is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $4,000. Unless previously convicted of the same offense, interfering with emergency request for assistance is also a Class A misdemeanor.
Other reports
3300 block of Solana Circle — A woman reported Tuesday she believed a camera was recording her while she was staying at a short-term rental in Denton, according to a police report.
At about 10:15 a.m., police were dispatched to a call about an invasive visual recording. The caller said she and her boyfriend booked a short-term rental house over the weekend and noticed a camera.
The camera was positioned at the top of the stairs and they hadn’t initially realized it was there, according to a police report. It’s unclear from the report how long the couple had been staying there before they noticed the camera.
The woman said she would like to press charges.
It is illegal to videotape a visual image of an intimate area of another person if the other person has a reasonable expectation that the intimate area is not subject to public view.
Invasive visual recording is a state jail felony punishable by 180 days to two years in jail and a fine of up to $10,000.
Police are still investigating the incident.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 395 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
