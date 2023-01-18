Denton police vehicle
Buy Now
DRC file photo

A 39-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted a security guard at the Denton Community Shelter and prevented him from calling 911, according to a police report.

At about 9:18 p.m., Denton police were dispatched to an assault call in the 900 block of North Loop 288. Dispatch told officers that a security guard at the shelter was assaulted and that it was ongoing.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you