Staff Writer
A 41-year-old man hit his girlfriend’s head and a stranger’s truck with an ax Sunday then threatened to harm her for reporting the crime after he was arrested, according to a police report.
At about 11:38 p.m., the Denton Police Department was dispatched to the 5300 block of East McKinney Street for a domestic disturbance. The caller was a third party who said a man chasing after a woman with an ax in hand had hit his truck with the ax.
Police arrived at the scene and saw a man matching the description walking alone nearby. As police got close enough to try to detain the man, the report states he pulled away and tried to run off, but officers were able to handcuff him.
After police read him his Miranda rights and asked if he would answer questions, the man agreed to speak with them, the report states.
Police also made contact with the woman, who was identified as the man’s girlfriend. Officers also spoke to the third-party caller, who said he heard the woman screaming for help and for someone to call 911. He said he saw the man with the ax following the woman, and he tried to position the truck he was driving between them to prevent her from harm, according to the report.
The man allegedly struck the caller’s truck with his ax, causing an estimated $1,000 in damage. The woman ran away and hid.
The woman said the man had hit her on the head with the handle of the ax, which caused a red bump, according to the report. She said he then started following her after she tried to run away.
Police placed the man under arrest and charged him with assault causes bodily injury family member, criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500 and evading arrest detention.
During transport to the city jail, the report states the man was recorded on camera shouting expletives and threatening to harm the woman upon his release for making the report.
He was additionally charged with obstruction or retaliation for the alleged threat, a third degree felony punishable by as much as 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He was booked into the city jail early Monday morning, where he remained as of Tuesday afternoon in lieu of $60,000 bail.
Other reports
700 block of Fort Worth Drive — A 23-year-old man who ran from police Monday said he was running to get a cigarette, according to a police report.
At about 4:08 a.m., police were dispatched to a motel for a domestic disturbance. The caller said a man hit her in the face and refused to leave. It’s unclear from the report what their relationship to one another is, police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said.
When police arrived at the scene, they located the man walking in a nearby field. He allegedly looked at police and then began running northbound toward Interstate 35.
Police yelled at the man to stop, but the report states he continued running. They pursued him in vehicles and then on foot. University of North Texas police assisted Denton police and located the man in a parking lot.
They asked him why he had run, and he said he was running to go get a cigarette. Police could smell the odor of alcohol emitting from him, according to the report. He said he wasn’t sure why police were chasing him.
He was placed under arrest and charged with alcohol public intoxication and evading arrest detention. Police are still investigating the alleged domestic incident.
600 block of East Hickory Street — A woman Monday reported someone had stolen prescription narcotics from her home, according to a police report.
At about 9:49 p.m., police took a report from a woman who said items including jewelry and several different prescription narcotics were missing from her home. She said she suspected an acquaintance with a history of drug use had taken them.
The report did not include an estimated cost of the items taken, Beckwith said. But it was listed as theft under $100 and theft of property between $750 and $2,500.
Police were investigating as of Tuesday.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 276 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.