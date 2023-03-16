A 54-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly turned off the traffic signals at an intersection Wednesday, potentially putting drivers’ lives in danger, according to a police report.
At about 5:17 p.m., Denton police were dispatched to the intersection of San Jacinto and Colorado boulevards. Two callers said they saw a man wearing a “Chucky” shirt use a screwdriver to open an electrical box and turn off the signals at the intersection near Golden Triangle Mall.
When police arrived, they located a man wearing a “Chucky” shirt and spoke to a witness. Denton's traffic department also arrived to investigate.
The witness told police they watched the man pry open the box, then do something inside of it that caused all of the signal lights to turn off.
The man gave police consent to search his bag. Inside, they allegedly found a flathead screwdriver, baggies containing methamphetamine residue and some electrical nuts. The report states these nuts were identical to those missing from the electrical box.
The man didn’t offer any explanation of why he had tampered with the electrical box, according to the report.
By turning off the power to the traffic signals, the report states, he caused significant interruption to four entering roadways used for public transportation, which placed a substantial number of people in danger.
Police observed several vehicles drive through the intersection without stopping despite the signal being down, according to the report.
The man was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, impeding/interrupting public service, less than $30,000. As of Thursday afternoon, he remained in the city jail with his bond set at $25,000.
Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said the report did not offer a more specific estimate regarding the cost to get the signals running again. Police directed traffic until the signal could be repaired.
Other reports
2300 block of Southway — After two contractors got into an alleged physical fight outside of their clients’ home Wednesday, the clients said one of the contractors crashed into their vehicles and drove off, according to a police report.
At about 9 p.m., police were dispatched to a vehicle hit-and-run in a residential area. The caller reported someone she and her husband know struck two of their vehicles.
Police arrived at the scene and spoke with the caller and her husband. They explained that there were two contractors at their home. It appears from the report that the couple were clients of the contractors, Beckwith said. The couple reported that the two contractors got into an argument at their home.
Both of the contractors left their home. As one of the contractors was leaving, they heard a loud noise outside. The couple discovered that their two vehicles were damaged as if they were struck by another vehicle. They told police they believe the contractor hit their vehicles as he left their home.
As police were still responding to the scene, the contractor suspected of the hit-and-run called the couple. Police noted in the report that he sounded as though he was intoxicated. Police convinced the contractor to tell them his location.
Police went to see the contractor. He alleged that the other contractor he had been arguing with assaulted him. But then he later denied that he was assaulted, according to the report.
However, the report states that he had red marks on his cheek and it appeared swollen. Police believed the contractor might be intoxicated or have a concussion, according to the report. They called for medics to have him evaluated.
The medics determined that the contractor should be transported to a local hospital for further treatment. But the contractor refused. His girlfriend, however, asked if she could take him to urgent care instead. Police agreed, and she was able to convince the contractor to go.
The couple said they wanted to press charges for $2,500 and $30,000 for the damage to their vehicles. The report did not include a more precise estimate of the damage, Beckwith said. The contractor suspected of damaging their vehicles said he wants to press charges against the other contractor for assault causes bodily injury.
No arrests were immediately made. Police are still investigating both alleged offenses.
3800 block of Stuart Road — A mother reported that her son said someone pointed a gun at him Wednesday, according to a police report.
At about 5:01 p.m., police were dispatched to an apartment complex for a call about an aggravated assault of a deadly weapon. The caller said a male juvenile had pointed a gun at her juvenile son.
Police made contact with both juveniles’ parents for more information. The son was the only witness to the alleged assault. The report states no one was injured in the alleged incident.
Police did not speak with the children that day. But they plan to follow up on the incident.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 390 service and officer-initiated calls and made 14 arrests.
