A 54-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly turned off the traffic signals at an intersection Wednesday, potentially putting drivers’ lives in danger, according to a police report.

At about 5:17 p.m., Denton police were dispatched to the intersection of San Jacinto and Colorado boulevards. Two callers said they saw a man wearing a “Chucky” shirt use a screwdriver to open an electrical box and turn off the signals at the intersection near Golden Triangle Mall.

