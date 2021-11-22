Although they were initially called to an assault report, the Denton Police Department arrested a couple early Sunday after the man allegedly tried to take an officer’s gun and the woman tried to get in the way, according to a police report.
Around 2:50 a.m., police were dispatched to a home in the 5500 block of Zara Drive after a man reported his wife assaulted him. The report says the two refused to separate while police were on their way to the home.
When police arrived, the 29-year-old man was reportedly “very adamant” about showing officers he had a rifle. According to the report, police told him to keep it in its case, but the man allegedly pulled it out anyway.
Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said officers and the man began to struggle over the rifle and responding officers requested backup. They eventually got the rifle away from the man, who then tried to grab a backup officer’s gun from their belt, the report says.
He allegedly struggled with officers who were trying to handcuff him, and they were able to handcuff him only after they sprayed him with oleoresin capsicum spray, commonly known as pepper spray. Police called paramedics for him after spraying him.
Beckwith said that at one point, the 27-year-old woman appeared to keep inserting herself into the area where officers were speaking with her husband, so they warned her to step away or she’d be arrested.
She allegedly refused and began to resist, but police managed to get her in handcuffs. They were both arrested.
The man was charged with attempting to take a weapon from an officer, interference with public duties and resisting arrest, search or transport. His wife was charged with interference with public duties and assault of a public servant.
Police at the time weren’t able to question the couple about the alleged assault, according to the report.
Other reports
100 block of North Avenue G — An unknown man left with a woman’s truck so he could fix the windshield and hasn’t returned, according to a police report.
The woman’s father reported the theft of her black pickup Sunday. She said she paid an unknown man $25 to detail her vehicle after he offered, and then he also offered to fix her windshield, according to the report.
By Sunday, it had been two days since he left with her truck and hasn’t returned it. They estimated her truck was worth $8,000. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
2800 block of South Mayhill Road — An employee at a mental health facility wants to pursue charges for assault against a patient, according to a police report.
The employee alleged the patient bit them. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 290 service and officer-initiated calls and made 13 arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, 27 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.