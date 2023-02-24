Denton Police badge
DRC

A 40-year-old man was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Thursday after he allegedly tried to stab a bar employee because he got “ripped off” by the bar, according to a police report.

At about 1:50 a.m., Denton police were dispatched to a call about a fight in the 100 block of West McKinney Street. The caller said he was ripped off at a bar and people were coming after him. He said that a group of people were following him and he had a knife.

