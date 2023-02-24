A 40-year-old man was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Thursday after he allegedly tried to stab a bar employee because he got “ripped off” by the bar, according to a police report.
At about 1:50 a.m., Denton police were dispatched to a call about a fight in the 100 block of West McKinney Street. The caller said he was ripped off at a bar and people were coming after him. He said that a group of people were following him and he had a knife.
When police arrived, they contacted the caller and also saw a group of individuals walking on East McKinney Street. One of the men, a bar employee, among the group flagged down officers.
The employee told police that the man who called police had caused issues in the bar earlier. The employee said staff asked the man to leave multiple times. He said the man went outside, took out a knife and started threatening someone.
The man walked away from that person, according to the employee, and then ran across the street to a woman with a knife in his hand. The employee said he also ran over to defend the women.
When he approached the man, the bar employee alleged the man tried to stab him and said, “I’m going to stab all of y’all.” The employee said if he hadn’t have stepped back, the man would’ve stabbed him. He said he feared for his life.
Police spoke with witnesses who allegedly heard the stabbing comments and said the man had been harassing people. One witness said they saw the man swing the knife at the bar employee.
The man accused also gave his account of the incident. He said he felt he got ripped off by the bar and was upset with the bill. He alleged he was kicked out, left the bar and then was followed and felt like he needed to defend himself.
While the man was speaking, police observed that he was slurring his words, swaying, had red, watery eyes, and his breath smelled of alcohol. During their conversation, police alleged that the man became irate and was raising his arms. The report stated that this concerned officers, so they placed him under arrest on suspicion of public intoxication.
They transported the man to the city jail. The report states that while he was en route, he kept hitting his head against the plexiglass divider in the patrol vehicle. When at the jail, police attempted to search him, but he allegedly kept pulling away and making threats toward the bar.
Police reviewed the 911 call, and said the man could be heard saying to come and shoot him. The report states no one interviewed ever mentioned a firearm during the investigation. The report states police could hear people telling him to leave and that the man allegedly continued to escalate the situation.
The bar employee confirmed that he wants to pursue charged for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The man was charged with that in addition to alcohol public intoxication. While alcohol public intoxication is typically a misdemeanor, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a second-degree felony with a punishment range of two to 20 years in prison.
The man was transported to the Denton County Jail, where he remained as of Friday afternoon with his bond set at $25,000. While he has been arrested on a felony charge, court records indicate he has never been indicted on felony charges in Denton County. He has pleaded guilty to Class A misdemeanors such as unlawful carrying weapon and drug-related charges.
Other reports
2600 block of Virginia Circle — Three individuals were arrested Thursday after they were allegedly caught stealing 800 pounds of metal from a warehouse, according to a police report.
At about 2:21 a.m., police were dispatched to a burglary call at a warehouse. The caller reported that three people were at his job site loading metal onto a trailer. He said there were several open-top containers outside storing precious metals like aluminum.
When police arrived, the report states that they saw a truck with a trailer parked next to some containers. A man was standing by the truck. Police detained him. The report states they also found a woman in the passenger seat of the truck. They asked her to exit the vehicle and detained her as well.
A second man, who was 33 years old, allegedly climbed out of one of the containers. They spoke with this man first. The 33-year-old alleged they were there to load up the materials. He told police it wasn’t his aluminum but that they had permission to take it. He alleged that they planned to sell it as scrap and confirmed that all three of them were involved.
Police also contacted the caller, who works for the warehouse company. He said the company had cameras set up because of previous thefts, and he monitors them. He spoke with other members of the company, who confirmed they wanted to press charges for theft.
Police spoke with the woman who had been sitting in the truck as well. She alleged she got a ride from the two men and wasn’t involved. However, police said she was looking outside the truck’s windows as officers drove up. The report states they believe she was involved, and the 33-year-old man allegedly confirmed that she was a participant in planning to obtain and sell the materials.
The man who had been standing near the truck, a 46-year-old, said he didn’t know it was illegal to take the metal until police arrived.
The report states that police are still investigating the cost of the stolen materials. But the aluminum being taken weighed 800 pounds.
Police confirmed that the woman and 33-year-old man had several warrants for their arrests out of nearby and out-of-state jurisdictions. The 46-year-old was also charged with fraudulent possession of identifying information.
Police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said it was not immediately clear why as the arrest report made no mention of this charge.
The 33-year-old man was released from the Denton City Jail after posting $10,000 bail. The woman remained in the city jail as of Friday afternoon in lieu of $14,898.11 bail.
The 46-year-old man was transported to the Denton County jail, where he remained as of Friday afternoon in lieu of $12,500 bail.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 393 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
