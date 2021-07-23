A man at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2205 in Denton allegedly trespassed onto the property and was beating on doors near the pool area Thursday, according to a police report.
A 911 caller at the VFW, 909 Sunset St., told the Denton Police Department around 3 p.m. that there was a man holding an unknown object in his hand near the pool area, banging on the doors.
When police arrived, they saw the suspect had a chain in his hand and he was pacing in the fenced area. The report says he jumped over the fence and went into the alley.
According to the report, he dropped the chain when officers contacted him and he claimed he had permission to be there. Police checked with the caller, who said the suspect wasn’t supposed to be there.
The fence around the property is 6 feet high with locked gates and multiple signs posted advising people not to trespass. The 35-year-old man was arrested and charged with criminal trespass.
Other reports
1600 block of East McKinney Street — Police arrested a 29-year-old man on a charge of indecency with a child after a woman reported Thursday he sexually assaulted her child, according to a police report.
Officers arrested him at his home around 2 p.m. after obtaining a warrant. Earlier Thursday, an officer was parked in the 6200 block of East McKinney Street when a woman approached him to report the assault.
The man was taken to the Denton City Jail without incident.
1500 block of South Loop 288 — A Walmart employee reported a child was left in a vehicle that wasn’t running with the windows rolled up around 1 p.m. Thursday, according to a police report.
The mother of the child met with police just as officers arrived and were speaking with the employee. Police determined the child was left alone for more than five minutes and issued the mother a citation for leaving a child unattended. They contacted Child Protective Services.
1300 block of West Oak Street — A man accused of driving while intoxicated was asleep at the steering wheel of a parked car early Thursday for about 30 minutes after drinking in the Fry Street area, according to a police report.
Officers were patrolling the Fry Street bar area around 2 a.m. when they saw a car with its engine running and passenger door open. The passenger reported she and the 35-year-old man were previously drinking alcohol.
She claimed the man had been asleep for about 30 minutes. Police woke him up and saw there was a handgun in a holster sitting in the driver’s footwell. He alleged he had two shots of alcohol to drink and police determined he was intoxicated.
He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. Officers obtained a warrant for a blood specimen and learned he was previously convicted of the offense.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 392 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, 44 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.