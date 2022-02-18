Police arrested a 31-year-old man Thursday who allegedly shot at a woman while she was driving on Sunday near Denia Park, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department on Sunday took a report after callers reported hearing shots heard in the 1900 block of Mercedes Road.
Callers in the neighborhood told police they saw a man fire a gun in the direction of a woman’s vehicle as she was leaving the area. The report says the shooting followed an argument between the two that afternoon.
According to the report, the two have been in an on-again, off-again relationship. Officers got a warrant for his arrest on Wednesday and arrested him Thursday. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Other reports
5800 block of Interstate 35 — A police officer and supervisor went up to a vehicle parked in a lane near Presidio Plaza and found the driver had marijuana and edibles, according to a police report.
Around 1:44 a.m., police found the driver parked in a lane with the engine of his car running while he was asleep. While speaking with the driver, they saw a large bag with marijuana in plain view on the passenger side floorboard, according to the report.
They then searched the car and also found candy containing tetrahydrocannabinol. The marijuana weighed 12.94 ounces and the THC candy weighed 85 grams. He was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds and possession of a controlled substances in Penalty Group 2 between 4 and 400 grams.
3000 block of North Bell Avenue — A student at Strickland Middle School reported her headphones stolen to a student resource officer, according to a police report.
An estimated value for the headphones wasn’t included in the report. She told the SRO she left her headphones in a classroom during school hours and they were gone when she returned. The report says she doesn’t know who took them.
An investigation is ongoing.
1500 block of South Loop 288 — Two young men accused of shoplifting at Walmart Thursday were arrested shortly after, according to a police report.
They were charged with theft between $100 and $750. The two allegedly skip-scanned store merchandise that totaled $120.27. The report didn’t say what items they took.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 317 service and officer-initiated calls and made 13 arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, 37 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.
ZAIRA PEREZ can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @zairalperez.