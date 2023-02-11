Blotter
DRC

Denton County Jail staff found a white crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine on a 28-year-old man during a jail transfer, according to a police report.

At about 1:04 a.m. Friday, officers were transporting inmates from the Denton City Jail to the Denton County Jail. A 28-year-old man was the last inmate to be processed. Denton County staff searrched the man and found a small baggie containing a white crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

