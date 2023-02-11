Denton County Jail staff found a white crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine on a 28-year-old man during a jail transfer, according to a police report.
At about 1:04 a.m. Friday, officers were transporting inmates from the Denton City Jail to the Denton County Jail. A 28-year-old man was the last inmate to be processed. Denton County staff searrched the man and found a small baggie containing a white crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine.
The man was charged with possession of a prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility. It’s not clear from the report how the suspected drug may have ended up in the jail.
The man had been arrested on suspicion of possessing meth after an investigation that began about 12:29 a.m. Thursday, when officers were dispatched to the 800 block of South Interstate 35 East for a criminal trespass call.
The caller said the man was on a property he had previously trespassed, and they said he was currently outside a room building. Officers arrived and saw him seated on a chair outside a room, according to a police report.
Officers tried to speak with him and saw that he had a glass pipe with white residue in his hand, which they believed to be used for methamphetamine.
Officers confiscated the glass pipe, and the man was detained. Officers found a baggie in his pocket containing a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine.
The man also appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine, so he was also medically cleared. The report states the substance was field-tested and tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine, which weighed about 1.2 grams.
Possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility is a third-degree felony under Texas law. It is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Other reports
100 block of Avenue A – A 22-year-old man so drunk that he was a danger to himself was not able to able to get a ride home, which led to his arrest, according to a police report.
At about 1:35 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the area for an intoxication call. Bar staff told officers that a man was intoxicated and bleeding.
The man’s speech was slurred and mumbled, and he told officers that he had a lot to drink during the evening. The man was slumped down on a couch inside the bar. He had a strong odor of alcohol, and officers saw vomit on him, according to the report.
Officers asked the man how he was planning to get home, and he responded by saying he would walk about 2 miles to get home.
Officers asked whether somebody at his residence could pick him up. According to the report, the man tried to provide officers with someone’s number but provided too many numbers and could not give officers a phone number.
The man was asked to stand up, and he did so but immediately began swaying back and forth.
The man was arrested on suspicion of alcohol public intoxication. The report does not mention how the man was bleeding before the arrest.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 363 service and officer-initiated calls and made 13 arrests.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.