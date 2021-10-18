A 21-year-old man fled from the Denton Police Department twice after they learned of a man who had a gun inside a bar early Sunday, according to a police report.
A bar staffer found Denton police around 12:44 a.m. Sunday and told them a patron saw a man with a gun inside Fry Street Tavern. Police walked over to the bar and saw two staffers escorting a man out.
The report says the man allegedly ran from police before officers could speak with him and he ran directly to a parked car. Officers secured him by holding him up against the hood of the car, frisked him for a weapon and found a handgun in his waistband, according to the report.
Police handcuffed him and were escorting him to a patrol vehicle, but he escaped them at one point and ran into the University of North Texas campus. Around 1:29 a.m., the Little Elm Police Department arrived to assist with their K-9.
Denton police set up a perimeter around the UNT campus after they lost sight of him, then found him in the 1700 block of West Hickory Street. The report says he was in a backyard.
He was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm in a prohibited place, evading arrest or detention and escaping while arrested.
Other reports
300 block of Cardinal Drive — One of three people arrested at The Roxton Apartments Sunday evening allegedly dropped a handgun that was in his pocket into some bushes when police were asking him to walk toward them, according to a police report.
Police responded to a possible fight around 6:05 p.m. On the way there, Denton dispatchers told them a caller said a man showed up with a firearm. Officers found that man, a 34-year-old, at the scene and contacted him, but he was allegedly not compliant at first.
Officers allegedly saw the outline of a handgun protruding from the front pocket of his sweater, according to the report. The man is accused of walking away from police and behind a bush, where he then allegedly dropped the gun into the bushes. A 911 caller told dispatchers they also saw him drop the gun into the bushes.
Police detained him as well as a 19-year-old who was inside a vehicle where officers saw marijuana in plain view. According to the report, the older man said the methamphetamine, cocaine and MDMA also found in the vehicle belonged to him, but the 19-year-old and his 34-year-old mother were in possession of them. All three were charged with possession of a controlled substance. The man with the gun was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
5300 block of East McKinney Street — A man woke up Sunday morning after a home invasion and found his house door open and car stolen, according to a police report.
Police responded to an assault call after a caller said an unknown person Saturday night kicked in the door of his residence, assaulted him and stole his car. The report says police saw he had injuries including a swollen eye and bloody nose.
The type of car stolen wasn’t included in the report. A report was taken and an investigation is continuing.
Other reports
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 313 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, 25 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.