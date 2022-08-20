Police accused a 45-year-old man of disorderly conduct after Starbucks staff claimed they saw him expose his genitals in the establishment.
At about 7:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to an indecent exposure call at Starbucks, 400 block of West University Drive.
Two store managers saw the man masturbating with his genitals exposed, according to a police report. One of the managers told the man he could not do that inside the store, but the man did it again, this time while keeping a book in the front of his pants, according to the report.
The 45-year-old man told police he was inside the Starbucks but denied exposing his genitals and masturbating. According to the report, he told officers that he had his hand down his pants and was scratching himself.
Officers issued the man a notice of criminal trespass and a disorderly conduct citation, accusing him of breaching the peace by making an offensive gesture.
Other reports
1400 block of West Oak Street — A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of returning to a place he’d been banned from under a criminal trespass citation.
At about 6:43 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to criminal trespass call. A caller told police the 27-year-old man was trying to steal items from the store.
Officers contacted an employee outside the store who said the man had been cited with a criminal trespass citation from the store earlier that morning, according to a police report.
Officers saw the 27-year-old man inside the store eating a bag of potato chips and drinking a Coca-Cola he did not pay for, and they arrested him, according to the report.
Block of West Oak Street and North Carroll Boulevard — A 41-year-old man was arrested and accused of public intoxication, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched to the area for an unconscious person report. The report does not specify the time the incident occurred. A caller told police that a 41-yeat-old man passed out in the street and possibly hit his head.
According to the report, officers were told the man was trying to flag down a GoZone shuttle, slipped in the street and struck the back of his head on the pavement.
Officers observed the back of his head, which was swelling and bleeding. The man confirmed that he had been attempting to flag down the vehicle shuttle and fell. Officers reported they could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the man, who claimed he had consumed one beer.
Medics arrived and assessed him, but he refused to be transported. Officers said he could not maintain his balance while speaking with them.
The man was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 426 service and officer-initiated calls and made 13 arrests.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.