Blotter
DRC

Police accused a 45-year-old man of disorderly conduct after Starbucks staff claimed they saw him expose his genitals in the establishment.

At about 7:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to an indecent exposure call at Starbucks, 400 block of West University Drive. 

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

Tags

Recommended for you