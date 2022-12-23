A 38-year-old man already in jail for several assault charges, including for one case in which he allegedly broke a person’s arm, was connected to another assault at a gas station, according to a police report.
On Dec. 5, a man reported he was the victim of an assault outside a 7-Eleven gas station in the 1500 block of East McKinney Street. The suspect, later determined to be Brock Matthew Ivie, was reportedly yelling at people outside the store.
As the complainant walked out of the store, Ivie allegedly pushed him and hit him in the face. He said it caused him to feel pain and he wanted to press charges.
A 7-Eleven store manager provided surveillance footage of the incident and detectives were assigned to the case. But the footage was poor quality and detectives weren’t able to identify the suspect as Ivie yet.
However, a call note was sent out to all Denton police officers regarding Ivie, detailing that he had been charged with assaulting multiple people, including an incident where he broke someone’s arm.
Police received a call regarding Ivie on Dec. 16. The caller said Ivie had assaulted a man at a restaurant in Sadow Court. The call notes state he broke the man’s arm, then fled from the restaurant.
He then went to a grocery store in the 1500 block of South Loop 288, where he allegedly smashed a person’s cellphone. Then he went to an electronic store in the 1800 block of South Loop 288 and punched a man in the face as he left the store, according to police.
Ivie then went to a retail store in the same block and he allegedly swung a skateboard at an employee, causing injuries to two of the employee’s fingers.
Only four incidents were described in the call notes. But Denton Record-Chronicle spoke with a police spokesperson after the call notes were sent out. The police spokesperson covered an additional two assaults not reflected in the call notes.
Ivie is also alleged to have grabbed another employee’s arm at the same retail store, digging his fingernails in and pushing her, causing her pain. Additionally, he allegedly caused $36 in damage to items at the store.
Police then learned of another complaint in which he allegedly punched a man in the left eye on Dec. 16 near the retail store in the 1800 block of South Loop 288. The man went to the hospital after he sustained a cut on his eyebrow, a cut below his eye, a swollen nose and redness in his eye and the surrounding area, according to the report.
Police located Ivie and arrested him on suspicion of assault and vandalism.
Once detectives in the Dec. 5 7-Eleven assault report learned of Ivie from the call notes that were sent out, they were able to identify the suspect in the surveillance footage as him.
To further confirm his identity, detectives conducted a lineup, and the victim of the 7-Eleven assault case said he was very certain Ivie was the man who hit him.
Detectives completed a warrant for Ivie’s arrest, and he was additionally charged with assault causes bodily injury on Thursday.
County records indicate that Ivie is experiencing homeless and/or may be living at a shelter.
Ivie was accused of felony assault, misdemeanor criminal mischief and three counts of misdemeanor assault, according to jail records as of Friday. There were more complainants in the call notes than charges listed on his jail record. Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said she was not able to contact an investigator Friday to find out the cause for the discrepancy.
Ivie was being held at the county jail as of Friday on bonds totaling $59,000.
Ivie also has a pending misdemeanor assault case from October. He was arrested by Denton police on suspicion of committing a misdemeanor assault on Oct. 16. He was released on a personal recognizance bond on Nov. 22. This assault case, as well as a July 29 misdemeanor vandalism case, were pending as of Friday, according to court records.
Other reports
2400 block of East University Drive — A woman allegedly punched her neighbor Thursday because she believed they stole items from her grocery delivery. But she later discovered the items were not in stock and had never been delivered, according to a police report.
At about 5:39 p.m., police were dispatched to an apartment complex for a suspected theft and assault. Both of the women involved called police.
The first caller said she’d had groceries delivered and items were missing. She said she went to confront another resident about stealing the items, but her neighbor fought her.
The second caller, the neighbor, said she was being accused of stealing groceries, but she received her groceries and had a receipt to prove it.
The neighbor said she invited the woman over to prove to her she hadn’t stolen her groceries. But she said the woman was irate about a missing elephant toy and swung at her, hitting her. Then a fight ensued, the neighbor said.
Police arrived at the complex and spoke with the woman. She said she believed that all the items had been delivered to her door and when she went to retrieve them, some were missing.
She said that the groceries had been delivered to her door and when she went to retrieve them, some were missing.
Police had the woman review her order and she learned that she had received all of the items she was supposed to. Some of the things she tried to purchase were listed as out of stock and were never delivered, according to the report.
Both parties sustained injuries as a result of the incident and said they felt pain, according to the report. While the woman allegedly swung first at her neighbor, the report states she sustained more injuries in the fight than the neighbor did. As a result, the responding officers sent the report to investigators to help determine the primary aggressor in the fight.
Police did not make any arrests at the time, but advised the women to separate and determined there was no further threat of physical violence.
3000 block of North Locust Street — Police are investigating an incident at North Branch Library Thursday where an unknown suspect spraypainted shelves and destroyed a banjo, according to a police report.
At about 4:31 p.m., police were dispatched to the library for a criminal mischief call.
Libraries employees said a person wearing dark clothes and a mask entered the library at about 3:56 p.m. and spray painted inside a cabinet, then threw a banjo and broke it. The spray paint didn’t depict any message or symbols.
Beckwith said it doesn’t appear from the report that library employees witnessed the suspect do this, but noticed it after the fact.
The banjo was estimated to cost $50. There was no quote for damage from the spray paint. The report stated it was more of an inconvenience to clean than anything.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 310 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.