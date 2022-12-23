Blotter

A 38-year-old man already in jail for several assault charges, including for one case in which he allegedly broke a person’s arm, was connected to another assault at a gas station, according to a police report.

On Dec. 5, a man reported he was the victim of an assault outside a 7-Eleven gas station in the 1500 block of East McKinney Street. The suspect, later determined to be Brock Matthew Ivie, was reportedly yelling at people outside the store.

