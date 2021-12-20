Two people who allegedly broke into a hotel room Sunday night were each arrested on one count of burglary of a habitation, according to a police report.
Staff at the unnamed hotel in the 700 block of Fort Worth Drive called the Denton Police Department around 9 p.m. to report the break-in. A caller said two people used a window to enter a room that wasn’t rented out and wasn’t supposed to be occupied.
At the hotel, staff showed police surveillance footage of a duo with backpacks entering the room. The report says both room occupants agreed to speak with officers and allegedly admitted they didn’t pay for the room.
They were arrested and charged with burglary of a habitation for allegedly breaking into the room without permission to commit theft by using the room without paying for it, according to the report.
The 26-year-old man allegedly had narcotics on his person as well as small bags for packaging, so he was also charged in connection to those drugs. He allegedly had 3.9 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, alprazolam, acetaminophen and hydrocodone not in prescription medication packaging, and a meth pipe.
He was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 3, less than 28 grams, and one count of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1.
The 29-year-old woman was charged only in connection to breaking into the hotel.
Other reports
3500 block of Quail Creek Drive — A 24-year-old man involved in a domestic disturbance investigation Sunday was arrested on a warrant for theft of mail, according to a police report.
Police responded around 11 a.m. after a caller reported a man was repeatedly hitting a woman. The report says both admitted to pushing and shoving each other, but neither said they felt pain.
Officers learned the man had a warrant out for his arrest on one count of theft of mail from fewer than 10 addresses, so he was put under arrest on that warrant. He was taken to the Denton City Jail.
6600 block of East Sherman Drive — Two drivers involved in a crash Sunday wound up in a ditch with their cars and one was arrested, according to a police report.
The driver of the Jeep was allegedly intoxicated. The report says he admitted to police he took Xanax and drank alcohol before driving. Officers determined he was intoxicated after conducting standard field sobriety tests, and the 26-year-old driver allowed them to obtain a sample of his blood.
Police found six rectangular pills in his pocket while searching him and took the pills for evidence. He was charged with driving while intoxicated.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 280 service and officer-initiated calls and made 14 arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, 28 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.