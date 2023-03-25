A woman told police her vehicle's catalytic converter was stolen overnight in an apartment complex parking lot, according to a police report.
At about 6:26 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of South Locust Street for a theft call.
The caller said the catalytic converter of her Toyota Prius was stolen the night before. She said she had last driven her vehicle at about 5 p.m. Thursday, but when she tried to started it, the vehicle made a loud noise.
The woman said she had a family member come check out the issue, and they confirmed her catalytic converter was taken.
The report states there were loose car parts scattered under her vehicle.
The woman estimated the damage to her vehicle would be about $5,000. The incident is under investigation.
Other reports
2700 block of West University Drive — A 48-year-old man allegedly kicked a bag of methaphetamine during a police search, according to a police report.
At about 2:34 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to Walmart for a theft call. Employees had detained the man, who admitted to stealing items without paying for them, the report states.
Surveillance footage showed the man walking past all points of sale with about $15 worth of items concealed in the bag without paying.
At the city jail, officers were about to conduct a search and saw the man fidgeting around and kicking something underneath a bench he was sitting on.
Officers picked up a small bag from under the bench, and inside the bag appeared to be meth, according to the report.
The man was charged with enhanced theft for his previous two convictions and with possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
100 block of Avenue A — A bar employee said a person who was under 21 tried to start a fight and attempted to go inside the bar, according to a police report.
At about 1:02 a.m. Friday, officers were contacted by a bar employee, who told them there was a 20-year-old man outside a bar, allegedly trying to start fights with others and attempting to get inside the bar.
The man had left, but the employee provided a description and showed officers a photo of the man. Officers saw the suspect walking inside a nearby restaurant and were able to speak with him.
Police said the man had a smell of a slight odor of alcoholic beverage coming from his breath, and his eyes were watery and bloodshot.
The man admitted he was underage and had attempted to get into the bars, but denied he was trying to start fights, according to the report. The man did say he had a verbal argument with the bar employee.
The man said he had about five beers before arriving in the area. Officers conducted a standardized field sobriety test that indicated intoxication. Officers searched the man and found what appeared to be a THC vape pen.
The man was charged with alcohol public intoxication by a minor and was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 381 service and officer-initiated calls and made 15 arrests.
