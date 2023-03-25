Blotter
DRC

A woman told police her vehicle's catalytic converter was stolen overnight in an apartment complex parking lot, according to a police report.

At about 6:26 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of South Locust Street for a theft call.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

