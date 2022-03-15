The new shelter for unhoused folks off of North Loop 288 was broken into early Monday by several men, according to a police report.
Burglars forced their way into the shelter at 909 N. Loop 288, which is still under construction, by forcing their way past a chain-link fence on the west side of the property. The report from the Denton Police Department says a security camera caught footage of several men carrying and rolling out tools from the building.
Subcontractors owned the items taken and they’re still gathering a list of what exactly is missing. An investigation is ongoing.
The project for the shelter will cost about $9.2 million and it’s projected to open for business in December 2022.
Other reports
2400 block of East McKinney Street — A woman whose son allegedly had his cellphone thrown in a storm drain before being assaulted says she wants the woman responsible to pay for the lost phone, police reported.
Police took a report after responding to a call about juveniles with baseball bats at The Veranda Apartments Monday afternoon. While officers didn’t find any juveniles in the area, they did see a group of people who yelled at them when they arrived.
The report says two vehicles were parked next to each other, and there was possibly a verbal exchange going on. One woman who was driving said two of her sons, who weren’t there at the moment, were involved in an altercation.
The woman reported that another woman threw her son’s phone down a storm drain and assaulted him. According to the report, the woman didn’t have specifics and heard about the incident from others. She told police she wasn’t sure how the other woman got her son’s phone, but she wanted to be compensated for its value.
She said she didn’t want to press charges for assault. An investigation is ongoing.
1000 block of Stoneway Drive — A woman deposited a check earlier this month and recently discovered it wasn’t real, according to a police report.
She deposited the check on March 7 after doing a job for a company on March 1. Her bank notified her sometime after March 7 that the check for $2,950 was fictitious and they removed that quantity from her account. The report says her bank advised her to make a police report.
An investigation is ongoing.
100 block of North Wood Street — The cable chain to a man’s bicycle was cut, but the bike remained in his shed Monday, according to a police report.
The caller told someone entered his unlocked backyard storage shed and took some tools and a small box of miscellaneous parts. The cable chain to his bike had also been cut, but his bike was still there.
An investigation for the stolen torque wrench, chainsaw and box is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 338 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, 28 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.