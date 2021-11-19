A home burglary where long guns were stolen led to Denton High School being under lockout Thursday afternoon, according to a police report.
The burglary in the 1500 block of Linden Drive is still under investigation by the Denton Police Department. A caller who was in the neighborhood reported seeing several men passing items over a fence to each other, get into a vehicle and leave just before 2:58 p.m.
Police arrived and found an open back door in the neighborhood. The report says that the house’s garage and back door had damage, and a bedroom appeared to be rifled through.
The homeowners, who weren’t there at the time, told officers a laptop and several long guns were missing from the home.
Due to the home’s proximity to Denton High, the school underwent a lockout while officers were on the scene as a precautionary measure. A lockout means no one is allowed in or out of the building.
A Denton police spokesperson Friday didn’t know when the lockout began, but said it was brief. The lockout was lifted shortly after 4 p.m.
Other reports
1300 block of Dallas Drive — A 67-year-old man allegedly admitted to police that an argument with his ex-wife got physical Thursday morning, according to a police report.
Multiple callers reported hearing two people yelling and seeing a man pushing a woman down the stairs at Ridgecrest Apartments. Police were dispatched around 7:54 a.m. and spoke with the exes.
The woman told officers she was there to get some of her things when her ex-husband confronted her, pushing her and keeping her from leaving. The report says the suspect admitted things got physical with his ex-wife, who is also his roommate, and also admitted he wouldn’t let her leave.
She had a scratch on her wrist and both of her wrists hurt from being pushed into the shower, according to the report.
700 block of Westway Street — A man discovered his truck’s ignition was badly damaged Thursday morning when he noticed his passenger door was left slightly open, according to a police report.
He told police he went out to his truck around 5:30 a.m. Thursday and saw things strewn about in and outside his vehicle. The report says he had left the vehicle unlocked before this happened, but he didn’t notice anything missing.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 312 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, 27 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.