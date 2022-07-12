A man told Denton police he was receiving text messages threatening to kill him and his wife if he did not give the sender money through an app, according to a police report filed Monday.
While the sender’s identity is currently unknown, they have referred to the man by name in the text messages, threatening to “massacre his family” if no money was sent. The man told police he was scared for his family’s safety.
The man had complied with the sender and had sent them more than $1,000 electronically through an app already, according to the report. Police are investigating.
Other reports
300 block of Eagle Drive — A man told Denton police he had been attacked by two people in a parking lot who were attempting to stab and strangle him, according to a police report.
At about 3:18 p.m. Monday, the victim told police he had been wrestled to the ground by one person, who pressed his knee across his throat, and the second person had chased him with a knife threatening to stab him, according to the report.
After being dispatched to the scene, police observed that the victim had multiple injuries including a busted lip and cuts on his arm and knee. The two attackers had left before the police had arrived, but the victim was scared for his life, according to the report.
The two were acquaintances of the victim, who believes they attacked him because of a verbal altercation that had happened earlier in the day. Police are continuing to investigate.
300 block of North Elm Street — A 45-year-old man was arrested Monday evening after his girlfriend informed Denton police he had beaten her and smashed her phone, according to a police report.
The girlfriend used a nearby business’s store phone to call police, stating he had broken her phone with a hammer, threw her across the room, “smashed her face” and grabbed her by the throat with both hands before she passed out, according to the report.
Police and medics were dispatched to the scene, where they observed the victim was covered in bruises and had a black eye. She told the police the abuse had been ongoing, but the man was evasive and also denied breaking her phone, according to the report.
The man was then arrested on charges of assault against a family member, continuous violence against the family and interfering with an emergency request for assistance.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 354 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.