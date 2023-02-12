Blotter
DRC

Witnesses say a man pointed a gun at a liquor store clerk and stole money from the store, according to a police report.

At about 2:43 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a robbery incident at a liquor store in the 1800 block of Teasley Lane. A caller said a man pointed a gun at a store clerk.

