Witnesses say a man pointed a gun at a liquor store clerk and stole money from the store, according to a police report.
At about 2:43 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a robbery incident at a liquor store in the 1800 block of Teasley Lane. A caller said a man pointed a gun at a store clerk.
According to the report, a man walked toward the counter and demanded money from the clerk. It's unclear how much money was taken. Witnesses said the man left the store and they lost sight of him as he left in a vehicle.
The incident is under investigation.
Other reports
500 block of West University Drive — A 33-year-old man was arrested for returning to a place where he had been previously criminally trespassed, according to a police report.
At about 9:52 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a store, where a store manager said the man had left the store.
Officers were able to locate a man in the 1900 block of North Carroll Boulevard who matched the manager's description.
Police said the man admitted to being inside the store and said he was waiting for a friend. The manager said he walked up to the man while he was eating chips, and the man said he was not stealing.
The manager said the man had come into the store several times and would open food and eat it in front of employees.
Officers confirmed the previous criminal trespass already on file and arrested the man. He was charged with criminal trespass.
2300 block of Palmer Drive — A woman said several items worth about $300 were taken from her vehicle, according to a police report.
At about 8:22 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a burglary of a vehicle call after a caller said her vehicle was broken into overnight while it was left unlocked.
The woman said her vehicle was parked outside on her driveway overnight, and when she walked out to her vehicle in the morning, she found it had been ransacked.
The woman said a device that controls the locking mechanism for the vehicle was stolen, and it was worth about $300. The woman said she thinks an uncut key may have been taken, valued at about $20.
1800 block of North Ruddell Street — A caller said two toolboxes were stolen out of his truck bed, according to a police report.
The man said someone may have entered the back of his pickup between Friday and Saturday. The man said the stolen items were two toolboxes, valued at $350 each, and assorted tools inside the toolboxes valued at $1,000. The caller said he did not give anyone permission to enter his truck.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 335 service and officer-initiated calls and made 9 arrests.
