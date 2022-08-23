Blotter
DRC

A Kia driver allegedly picked a fight with a Chevy driver Monday because the truck didn’t accelerate fast enough at a green light. Eventually, the truck crashed into the car, and the Kia driver followed him to purposefully hit the truck back, according to a police report.

At about 2 p.m., police were dispatched to a disturbance involving two drivers. An officer saw an altercation between the two and began following them.

