A Kia driver allegedly picked a fight with a Chevy driver Monday because the truck didn’t accelerate fast enough at a green light. Eventually, the truck crashed into the car, and the Kia driver followed him to purposefully hit the truck back, according to a police report.
At about 2 p.m., police were dispatched to a disturbance involving two drivers. An officer saw an altercation between the two and began following them.
Police spoke with the Kia driver, who said he was stopped at a light at the intersection of Teasley Lane and Dallas Drive. He said the Chevy driver didn’t accelerate when the light turned green, which made him angry.
He allegedly admitted to pulling up next to the truck and yelling profanity at the man inside. The report states the two exchanged words, and the Kia driver followed the Chevy onto Dallas Drive to continue yelling at its driver.
The Chevy driver then pulled over and exited to confront the Kia driver. The Chevy driver later showed police a recording of their altercation on his phone, according to the report. In the video, the two yelled at each other and exchanged further profanities.
The Kia driver continued to yell at him after he got back in his vehicle. The Chevy driver threw an unspecified red drink in the Kia driver’s face and accelerated forward, according to the report. As he accelerated, the Chevy driver swerved and struck the Kia.
The Chevy driver alleged it was an accident. But the Kia driver said he believed it was on purpose. The Chevy driver said he continued to drive because he worried stopping would escalate the altercation, according to the report.
However, the report states that the Kia driver continued to follow him. This was when an officer witnessed the disturbance and began following them, according to the report.
The Chevy turned into the 3300 block of Wind River Lane, trying to get away from the other driver, according to the report. The Kia then crashed into the Chevy, and its driver allegedly told police he intentionally crashed into the truck.
The Kia driver was placed under arrest for reckless driving and transported to the city jail without incident. He was charged with reckless driving.
He said he wants to press charges against the Chevy driver for the damage done to his Kia. A separate report was taken, but police are still investigating the Chevy driver’s role in the incident.
Other reports
1900 block of North Carroll Boulevard — Holding a lighter to his face, a 43-year-old woman threatened to kill and robbed a store clerk Monday, according to a police report.
At about 11:43 p.m., police were dispatched for a disturbance call. The initial caller told dispatchers that a woman tried to rob a store. An additional caller said the same woman was at a gas station trying to fight a clerk.
An officer went to the store to speak with the initial victim while others searched the area. The store’s clerk said she had entered around 11:30 p.m., walked behind the clerk’s counter and pulled out a torch lighter on him., though he initially believed it was pepper spray, according to the report.
She allegedly told him to get on his knees or she would kill him. He said she continued to threaten him and told him to give her his wallet, holding the lighter to his face and grabbing his shirt. The clerk thought she was going to burn him, he said.
The clerk went to reach for his wallet. But the report states that before the woman could take it, he was able to drag her out of the store and into the parking lot. His brother was in the area, according to the report, so he began yelling his brother’s name.
The brother came to his aid and was able to get the woman to let go of the clerk’s shirt. She allegedly continued to threaten him with the lighter as his brother tried to get her to let go.
She eventually walked off toward University Drive. Police were able to locate a woman matching the description given one street over from the incident location, in the 300 block of West University Drive.
They detained her and learned she was criminally trespassed from the incident location as well as at the restaurant where they found her. Both businesses wanted to press charges for criminal trespass, according to the report.
Police reviewed security footage at the store. The report states it matched the clerk’s description of events. The woman was arrested and charged with robbery and criminal trespass for both locations. She was also served three warrants: one for alcohol public intoxication and two for nonalcohol public intoxication.
700 block of Fort Worth Drive — A man told police that a stranger punched him in the face Monday when he asked for his lighter back, according to a police report.
At about 2:08 a.m., police were dispatched after a man called to say he was attacked. When police arrived, he said he was in a lot of pain. So fire department personnel transported him to a local hospital.
At the scene, police spoke with a witness who said the caller and another man had engaged in a fistfight. The witness said he honked his horn, and the other man fled.
At the hospital, the caller said a man he didn’t know approached him and asked to borrow his lighter. When the caller asked for it back, he said the man refused.
He said the man pushed him, so he punched the man in return. Then the caller lost his balance and fell to the ground. The report states the fall broke his wrist. The man then punched him in the face multiple times.
The caller said he wants to press charges if the man can be identified. The assault is still under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 313 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.