Blotter
DRC

A man and a woman were arrested on public intoxication charges in the Fry Street area after each person said they planned to have the other drive them home, according to a Denton police report.

At about 1:43 a.m. Saturday, police were on patrol in the area when an officer heard yelling in the 100 block of Ave A and approached the two individuals who appeared to be involved.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

