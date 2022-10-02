A man and a woman were arrested on public intoxication charges in the Fry Street area after each person said they planned to have the other drive them home, according to a Denton police report.
At about 1:43 a.m. Saturday, police were on patrol in the area when an officer heard yelling in the 100 block of Ave A and approached the two individuals who appeared to be involved.
Officers reported that the two — a 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman — were heavily intoxicated. According to the report, the man had a heavy odor of alcohol emanating from his breath and became quickly agitated.
Police attempted to reason with the woman to get her a safe ride home. The man told police the woman was going to drive them home.
Officers decided to arrest the woman on an alcohol public intoxication charge.
According to the report, the man took steps toward the officer making the arrest, yelling at police to let go of the woman.
After multiple warnings, another officer had to push the man away, according to the report. Police said he continued to move toward the officer, putting the officers at risk.
The man and woman could not get to a safe place, and both planned to have the other drive them home despite both being intoxicated, according to the report.
The man was also charged with alcohol public intoxication.
Other reports
500 block of West Oak Street — A caller said a 49-year-old man kept falling to the ground and allegedly urinated on a tree, which led to his arrest on a public intoxication charge, according to a police report.
At about 2:25 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to Oak Street for a welfare concern.
A caller told police that a man kept falling to the ground and had urinated on a tree. The man was lying down in a field across the street.
Officers arrived and located the man lying in the grass. According to the report, the man was very incoherent, slow to respond and had a strong smell of alcohol emanating from him.
The man attempted to retrieve his wallet for identification for several minutes before finally allowing officers to grab it for him.
He identified himself through slurred and mumbled speech and could not keep himself awake, police reported. The man could not stand on his own and was also near a street where he could be hit by a passing car.
He was arrested and charged with alcohol public intoxication.
Interstate 35E at University Drive — Officers arrested a 32-year-old man after a caller told police the man had hit a guardrail, according to a police report.
At about 12:49 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area in response to a reckless driver who was being followed by a caller.
The caller told police they were behind a swerving pickup that had hit a guardrail.
Officers caught up with the suspect vehicle and saw it go over a solid white line as the driver was attempting to exit.
Police stopped the driver and could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage, according to the report. The report says the man admitted to having a total of five drinks before driving — specifically, beers and mixed whiskey drinks.
Officers conducted a standardized field sobriety test, and the man consented to having his blood drawn.
He was charged with driving while intoxicated.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 328 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.