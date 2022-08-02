An intoxicated 23-year-old man engaged in a fight Monday with a man who appeared to be panhandling, according to a police report.
At about 4:37 p.m., police responded to a call about a fight between two people experiencing homelessness under a bridge near South Interstate 35E and Brinker Road.
The report states that the police separated two men, who appeared to be wrestling when they arrived at the scene. Through interviews, the police found only the victim was experiencing homelessness and the suspect was not, according to the report.
The victim alleged the other man pulled up near him, opened his vehicle door in an aggressive manner, and began fighting him. The man said he wanted to give the victim a dollar.
The report states police determined the man was intoxicated. Police arrested and charged him with alcohol public intoxication. The alleged panhandler was not arrested.
Other reports
3600 block of Clydesdale Drive — A 26-year-old man was arrested Monday, accused of assaulting and threatening his family, according to a police report.
At about 12:57 a.m., police responded to a domestic call in which a man allegedly threatened to kill his family. He allegedly told the family he had a gun in his vehicle but never produced a weapon.
The report states police heard yelling when they arrived and separated the suspect from the rest of the family. The man was not cooperative and refused to speak with them, according to the report.
The officers interviewed the family, whose injuries and statements led police to believe he committed two counts of assault of bodily injury to a family member, one count of assault of family violence impeding breath or circulation, and terroristic threat of a family/household.
The report did not go into detail about who was injured or what the injuries were, but there may have been three victims, police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said.
South I-35E and Brinker Road — A man found Monday staying in an apartment without permission has also been using a vehicle unauthorized, according to a police report.
At about 1:37 a.m., police were dispatched to the area regarding a criminal trespass call. The caller stated the man was not authorized to stay in the apartment and had deadbolted himself inside, refusing to open the door.
The man may have made a copy of an acquaintance's keys without permission, according to the report.
The report states the caller had allowed the man to use his vehicle for a single trip but did not authorize him to continue using it. The caller wanted to press charges for unauthorized vehicle use.
The vehicle has not been registered as stolen since the man had prior permission to use it, but police are investigating and trying to locate it.
Police are also working with the apartment owner to get the suspect trespassed from the location.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 355 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.