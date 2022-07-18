An intoxicated 19-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly ripped out pieces of his mother’s hair when she gave him a ride Sunday, according to a police report.
At about 11:55 p.m., Denton police were dispatched to a disturbance in a parking lot near the 3200 block of South Interstate 35E. The caller said her son assaulted her and she didn’t think he was sober.
When police arrived, medics were speaking with the son. He was only wearing shorts and had several abrasions and marks on his torso, according to the report.
The son said he knew he was intoxicated. As police were speaking with him, they observed his breath smelled of alcohol, he had slurred speech and his eyes were watery, according to the report.
He said he was in a fight with a friend earlier that night but the report states he declined to provide officers with any additional information.
Police spoke with his mother, who said she went to pick up her son when he started screaming and ranting nonsensically.
When she parked in the parking lot, she alleges her son reached over and shoved her into the steering wheel and grabbed her hair, ripping some of it out. She said the assault caused pain in her elbow. The man also allegedly punched the car window.
The report states police observed pieces of hair in the car matching the mother’s. There was damage to the car’s front passenger window, according to the report.
The man was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member and alcohol public intoxication. He was transported to the city jail without incident.
Other reports
West Hickory and North Elm Street — A man told police Sunday a stranger asked him for cigarettes and then pulled a knife on him, according to a police report.
At about 12:26 p.m., police responded to a call about a person with a knife. When they arrived, police were not able to locate a suspect.
They spoke with the victim, who said he was walking on the west sidewalk of North Elm Street when a man he didn’t know on the east sidewalk asked him for cigarettes.
The victim told the man he doesn’t smoke. The man crossed the street allegedly holding a folding knife with the blade extended.
The victim told the man to stop and walk away, but he continued walking toward him. The victim said he pulled out his own knife, initially still in its sheath, to deter the man. When the man kept walking forward, the victim pulled out the knife from its sheath.
The man then walked away. Police are still investigating the incident of disorderly conduct.
300 block of West Eagle Drive — A man told police Sunday when he got upset with someone for not defending him during an assault, they chased him with a knife, according to a police report.
At about 4:16 p.m., police were dispatched in reference to an assault. The victim said he got into an argument with a man he didn’t know. The argument was regarding a previous argument between the two suspects, according to the report.
The victim said during the argument, the first suspect wrestled him to the ground. He said the first suspect pressed his knee against his throat. Eventually, he got off and let the victim go, according to the report.
After that, the victim got upset with the second suspect for not coming to his defense. He and the second suspect are familiar with one another, according to the report.
In response, the second suspect brandished a knife and chased him. The victim was able to get away from the other men.
Police were not able to locate the suspects at the time. The incident is still under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 320 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.